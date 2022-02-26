Grantchester cast tease Charlotte Ritchie’s season 7 role

Ritchie will be playing Cathy’s niece Bonnie, who helps Cathy following her split with Geordie at the end of season 6. Bonnie has been widowed and has a little boy, and it sounds like she’ll help show Cathy the ropes when it comes to solo parenting.

The cast of Grantchester have opened up about their experience working with Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie, who joins the series this year – and it’s fair to say, she was a hit.

Cathy actress Kacey Ainsworth said “we were really excited to get this amazing actress coming in” and that “it’s lovely to expand the family base”.

Robson Green meanwhile, who plays Cathy’s husband Geordie, called Ritchie “A-list” and a “big hitter”, and said “she has that lovely ability not only to play serious issues but she can bring levity to them as well”.

This comes after Green teased that Tom Brittney’s character, Reverend Will Davenport, would be seeking relationship advice from Geordie, and it seems we may have found a potential love interest.

Grantchester Season 7 - Geordie and Will

Green said Ritchie “brings a really likeable aspect to the arc that Tom is pursuing in terms of true love”, suggesting that romance may well be on the cards for Will and Bonnie.

As for Brittney himself, he said that from day one “it felt like Charlotte had been there for years”, while Tessa Peake-Jones who plays Mrs Chapman called her “a gorgeous young woman” and said: “Ghosts is my favourite programme on television at the moment so I was already a huge fan of hers.”

So it seems Ritchie’s fit right in with the rest of the village.

Season 7 of Grantchester, which is adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, has also seen a newcomer behind the cameras this season, although they come from a little closer to home – Tom Brittney will be directing one of the episodes.

If you want more information on where Grantchester is filmed, find out here with our location guide.

Grantchester will return to ITV on Friday 11th March at 9pm. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books by James Runcie from Amazon.

