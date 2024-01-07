A key part of Grantchester season 8 is when Geordie's boss, DCI Elliot Wallace (Michael D Xavier), is trying to edge him out and Geordie is distraught when he discovers this.

"It's a defining moment for Geordie when he realises his shelf life has expired," Robson said ahead of the show's release. "He's closed for business, he needs to move on and leave this place that he loves, and has given his life to, because he can't compete with Elliot and his entourage.

"Elliot's got people in his pocket who are far more powerful than Geordie. It's a very painful moment for Geordie and great to play as an actor. We'll have to see if he can find a way around it."

Robson Green as Geordie Keating and Tom Brittany as Will Davenport. ITV

Green explains that George doesn't have it in him to tell Cathy that he is being forced to retire. "That's embarrassing," he said.

"Apart from the worry of how they're going to deal with it financially. But when he discovers she's going to get promoted in her job, that makes it worse because it will affect his position in life – in the early '60s, men were the breadwinners.

"And suddenly, how was that going to go down with the people in the village and and at the police station when they realise that he's no longer the breadwinner and head of the household? So that's where we find those two, but we know they’ll work it out because there is genuine affection and love for one another."

The new season will premiere on ITV on Thursday 11th January at 9pm and will see the return of Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C and Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating.

Other returning characters include Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Season 8 of Grantchester will air from Thursday 11th January. Past seasons are available to watch on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

