The premise concerns a widow who is shocked to discover evidence that her thought-dead husband might actually be alive, sending her on a journey that uncovers some jaw-dropping truths.

One of the key locations in Fool Me Once is the vast estate that Judith Birkett (Lumley) calls home, which in reality is Arley Hall, Cheshire, belonging to Viscount Ashbrook and his family.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Producer Jessica Taylor told Manchester Evening News: "Because the estate is so varied – it is also home to a chapel, a clock tower, an organic working farm and beautiful manicured gardens with a kitchen garden to boot – much of it appears in Fool Me Once without you realising it."

However, this isn't the first show to utilise the idyllic filming location, with the BBC's acclaimed Peaky Blinders also visiting across its multi-season run, where Arley Hall became the Warwickshire home of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

As more and more viewers began to make the connection, Netflix UK shared an image on Instagram comparing the two show's depiction of Arley Hall, with a similar post being shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Den of Geek.

Arley Hall & Gardens is open to the public, so if you're a fan of Fool Me Once and/or Peaky Blinders and are interested in experiencing a location from the show, you can find ticket information and visiting hours on the estate website.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.