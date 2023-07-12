But as one vicar leaves the show, another obviously steps in. This time round, the series will welcome "charismatic" vicar Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla).

The actor has said of his new leading role: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming.

"The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Robson Green and Rishi Nair at the Grantchester season 9 read-through. ITV

Speaking about the decision to exit the drama, Brittney said: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

"I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

The '50s-set British detective show has continued to be a hit since it first aired back in 2014 and features a vicar who develops a desire to solve mysterious murders going on in Grantchester with the help of Robson Green's Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

Geordie and Will in Grantchester. ITV

But what's in store for season 9, which is currently being filmed? According to the synopsis, we're set to see Will get the opportunity of a lifetime, one that leads him away from Grantchester.

It reads: "It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

"As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over."

It continues: "Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.

"From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

Alongside Green, other returning cast members include Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

