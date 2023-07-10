Shetland, After Life stars cast in BBC's new Agatha Christie drama
Production has started on a new adaptation of Christie's 1939 novel Murder Is Easy.
The BBC has announced the cast for its latest Agatha Christie adaptation - and it's a seriously starry group.
The broadcaster has announced that filming has begun on its new adaptation of the Christie novel Murder Is Easy, to be produced by Mammoth Screen (World on Fire) alongside Agatha Christie Limited, in a co-commission with BritBox International.
The two-part thriller for BBC One will star Rye Lane's David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam, while The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark will play Bridget.
They will be joined in the series by Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Miss Pinkerton, Sinead Matthews (The Crown) as Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley (The Nevers) as Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Major Horton, Mathew Baynton (Ghosts) as Dr Thomas and Mark Bonnar (Guilt) as Reverend Humbleby.
The cast will be rounded out by Nimra Bucha (Polite Society) as Mrs Humbleby, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Tower) as Mrs Pierce, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Rivers and newcomer Phoebe Licorish as Rose.
The novel will be adapted for the screen by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, while the series will be directed by Meenu Gaur. As with the novel, the series will see Fitzwilliam meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London in 1954, where she tells him that a killer is on the loose in the English village of Wychwood under Ashe.
The villagers believe the deaths are accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise. When she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again.
On the news, James Prichard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited said: "Once again my great grandmother’s stories have attracted some amazing talent. It is so exciting to see this group of actors embark on the re-telling of this great story.
"The concept of evil lurking in the quintessentially English village is a familiar trope, but what exactly it is that makes murder easy remains to be revealed."
Meanwhile Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: "With an intriguing central mystery and a fantastic creative team behind the camera, it’s no surprise that this new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit has attracted a who’s who of UK acting talent to bring Murder Is Easy to the screen.
"BBC viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing to the very end."
