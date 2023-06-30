However, the show will also have a fittingly global focus, with other key locations including occupied France, Nazi Germany, and the North African desert, where British troops join forces with Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers.

Esteemed talent Lesley Manville (The Crown) and The Little Mermaid breakout star Jonah Hauer-King are among the familiar faces in the World on Fire season 2 trailer. Watch now:

Hauer-King returns to the role of former British embassy interpreter Harry Chase, while Manville plays his wealthy mother Robina, with both characters debuting almost four years ago in the first season – now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

World on Fire's returning cast also includes Julia Brown (Shetland), and Zofia Wichłacz (Miasto 44), Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal), Eugénie Derouand (The Advent Calendar), Cel Spellman (White Lines) and child actor Eryk Biedunkiewicz.

The new additions for season 2 are Mark Bonnar (Guilt) as Sir James Danemere, Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil) as Rajib, Gregg Sulkin (Runaways) as David and Miriam Schiweck (Der Staatsanwalk) as Marga.

Series creator Peter Bowker has returned to pen the new episodes in collaboration with Rachel Bennette (Ripper Street) and Matt Jones (The Split), while Drew Casson, Barney Cokeliss and Meenu Gaur handle directing duties.

World on Fire returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 16th July 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

