The Tower season 2: Will the ITV crime drama return?

ITV’s The Tower, which was adapted from Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, is the first in a trio of crime novels from the author. But are there plans to bring the other two titles, Death Message and Gallowstree Lane, to the small screen for further episodes?

Read on for everything we know so far about The Tower season 2.

The Tower season 2 release date: When will it air?

There’s been no word on The Tower’s future from ITV, but Tahirah Sharif, who plays runaway PC Lizzie Adama, believes there’s more fuel in the tank.

“[The book series] kind of follows Lizzie and Sarah, these two characters, through their personal lives and their careers and potentially meeting again in different kinds of situations,” she told RadioTimes.com and other press. “So I think purely based upon the fact that there are two other novels already written, I think it’s definitely got scope to carry on.”

Chatting to Metro.co.uk, Emmett J Scanlan, who plays DI Kieran Shaw, said: “A lot of the stuff that I learned about Kieran isn’t really in the first season. The third book that I read of Kate London’s gave me a lot of insight into his character and how or why he is who he is, and why he makes the decisions that he makes.”

The Tower season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

If season two does get the thumbs up, we’d expect the following to all return: Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Sharif as Lizzie Adama, Scanlan as Kieran Shaw, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw and Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie, among others.

And expect to see some new faces, too.

The Tower season 2 plot: What will happen?

In London’s second book, Death Message, Collins is determined to discover what happened to 15-year-old Tania Mills, who walked out of her front door 27 years ago and was never seen again. And she’s also investigating a “shocking new case”, according to the official synopsis, which requires her to work side by side with Lizzie.

The pair “must survive the dangerous territory where love and violence meet”.

In Gallowstree Lane, the narrative focuses on Shaw, who is about to “make the arrests of his career” as part of a major police operation. But the murder of a teenager threatens to derail all he’s been working towards.

It remains to be seen whether season 2 will stick strictly to the source material, or strike out on its own.

The Tower season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal. As soon as we know more, you’ll be the first to know.

The Tower is available to stream now on ITV Hub. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our Drama coverage.