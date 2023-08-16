The season had previously debuted on BritBox for US viewers in May, where it was released to positive reviews from critics.

The series sees Gemma Whelan return as police officer DS Sarah Collins while Kate & Koji's Jimmy Akingbola reprises his role as DC Steve Bradshaw and Tahirah Sharif is back as PC Lizzie Adama – a role she was BAFTA-nominated for in season one.

Adapted from Kate London's second novel by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, the series begins with Lizzie returning to Farlow station, where her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan) assigns her a new partner in Arif Johar (Michael Karim).

According to ITV's official synopsis: "Their first call is to a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon (Charley Palmer Rothwell), who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel (Rosa Coduri) and terrorising their young daughter Skye.

"Lizzie persuades Georgina to tell the truth about what Brannon has done to her, enabling Lizzie and Arif to arrest him. However, once the case gets to court, Georgina’s testimony and the cross-examination doesn’t go according to plan, leading to tragedy and leaving the case on a knife-edge."

The Tower season 2 begins on ITV1 on Monday 28th August 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

