Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack star in first-look images from upcoming drama The Woman in the Wall, which is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

This fictional story is inspired by the very real scandal surrounding Ireland's Magdalene Laundries, where at least 10,000 women and girls were imprisoned, abused and forced to undertake unpaid labour.

Lead character Lorna Brady (Wilson) is a survivor of one such barbaric institution, with her incarceration beginning at age 15. She gave birth while trapped within those walls, but the baby was cruelly taken away by her tormenters.

Years later, she continues to suffer bouts of extreme sleepwalking caused by this terrible trauma, waking up one day to find a corpse in her house – the question is: is she a murderer?

The series also follows hotshot detective Colman Akande (McCormack), who is first introduced to Lorna during a murder investigation unrelated to the body in her home.

As he closes in on his culprit, Lorna begins searching for her lost daughter, Agnes, with their paths colliding in more unexpected ways as each gets closer to uncovering the truth.

Wilson has recently finished an acclaimed run on BBC drama His Dark Materials, while McCormack is fresh off his BAFTA nomination for raunchy comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The Woman in the Wall is written by Joe Murtagh (Gangs of London), while Harry Wootliff (His Dark Materials) and Rachna Suri (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself) are handling directing duties.

Described as a psychological and emotional gothic thriller with moments of dark humour, The Woman in the Wall was filmed on location in Northern Ireland, and is a co-production with US network-turned-streamer Showtime.

The Woman in the Wall is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

