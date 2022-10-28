Monitored by The Council of Fairborn Witches, who believe Nathan could end up like his father, the 16-year-old has been under surveillance for years. But when the conflict between the Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches escalates, he heads on the run to discover the extent of his powers.

Netflix's latest fantasy offering The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has just arrived on the streamer, introducing fans to Nathan Byrn – a teenager living in a witch-filled London whose father is considered to be the world's most dangerous blood witch.

With Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans starring in this adaptation of Sally Green's Half Bad trilogy, there's a lot to like about this young adult drama, which almost received a completely different title, according to creator Joe Barton.

"We had some really terrible [titles] – like, 'Son of a Witch' and 'Bad Lad'," he told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

But will the rest of Green's novels be adapted into subsequent seasons? Here's everything we know so far about the future of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself return for season 2?

Netflix

Netflix has not yet announced whether The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be back for a second season, but if the streamer decides to green-light more from the fantasy world, there's a lot of content to work with.

As well as Half Bad, which is the material that has been adapted into The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, there are two more books – Half Wild and Half Lost – within Sally Green's franchise as well as two prequel novellas, Half Lies and Half Truths.

While we don't officially know whether The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be back for season 2, we can take an educated guess as to when it would arrive if it were to be renewed.

The adaptation has been in the works for several years, with Netflix announcing its plans to create a TV show based on the Half Bad books back in 2020 – however, filming on the show began in July 2021.

If season 2 were to take a similar amount of time to reach our screens, then we can expect new episodes to arrive by early 2024, but hopefully we won't have to wait that long!

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 cast

Netflix

It's hard to know which actors will be back for a second season at this stage, however we can guess that we'd be likely to see Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans) once again, with the trio featuring prominently in the sequel novels.

More like this

Meanwhile, Soul – Annalise's uncle played by Paul Ready on the show – appears in the second book Half Wild as well as Nathan's half-sister Jessica (Isobel Jesper Jones), Ceelia (Karen Connell), Mercury (Roisin Murphy) and Marcus (David Gyasi), so we can expect them to return for season 2 if Netflix renews the fantasy-drama.

What will happen in season 2?

Again, we don't know if The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be back for season 2, but we have an idea of what could happen thanks to the multiple books written by Sally Green.

If the second season were to be based on Green's second novel within the Half Bad franchise, then we can expect to pick up with Nathan after Annalise has fallen into a death-like sleep - and witch Mercury has demanded that he give her his father's head or heart in exchange for waking up Annalise.

Season 2 would therefore follow Nathan as he runs away to find Gabriel, who has disappeared, and starts searching for the Fairborn, a knife that can only be used by Nathan or his bloodline.

However, creator Joe Barton recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he made a few "big changes" from the Half Bad book when adapting season 1.

"It's a spiritual adaptation, really – it's the main three characters that are in the book and the world that Sally sets up, but in the book, Annalise isn't in it a huge amount," he explained. "We wanted to bring her in and keep her in it more, because I always liked the idea of these three kids and their interactions and the complexities of their relationships."

If the show has deviated quite a lot from the original books, then it's hard to tell what will happen in season 2 – but I guess we'll just have to wait to find out!

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself lands on Netflix on Friday, 28th October – sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Buy the Half Bad novel from Amazon now. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.