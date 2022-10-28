Adapted from Sally Green's novel Half Bad, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is set in a London where witches and humans live together and centres around Nathan Byrne – the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch.

The fantasy genre has become well and truly accounted for over the past few months with House of the Dragon and Rings of Power taking the lead on the spells, magical creatures and sorcery front – but now Netflix is storming the territory with a brand new franchise in time for Halloween.

With a cast featuring the likes of Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans and Paul Ready, this darkly comic fantasy-drama makes "big changes" from the Half Bad books, according to writer Joe Barton - however judging by the trailer, the show will feature all the magic, romance and gore that fans loved in the books.

If you haven't read the books yet, then not to worry – here are all the novels in the franchise and how to read them in chronological order.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Half Bad books release order

Half Bad franchise

1. Half Bad – 2014

Nathan Byrne is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch, kept in a cage by the Council of Fairborn Witches who believe he is destined to follow the same destructive path of his father. The teenager must find a way to unlock his full powers before his 17th birthday, or face madness and death.

2. Half Wild – 2015

After meeting his father and receiving all the gifts that confirm him as a full adult witch, Nathan is still on the run and needs to find his friend Gabriel and rescue Annalise from blood witch Mercury. Will he learn how to control his gift?

3. Half Lost – 2016

Nathan is on the run again after the Alliance of Free Witches has been destroyed. Pursued by the Council's Hunters, will Nathan come up with a bold new strategy to save the rebels?

Half Bad companion stories

1. Half Lies – 2014

In this short story, we meet Michele and Gabriel, witches whose mother was brutally murdered. Beginning a new life in Florida, Michele meets a fairborn witch but the divide between blood witches and fairborn witches is as dangerous as ever. Could falling in love be the deadliest mistake she's ever made?

2. Half Truths – 2015

Gabriel Boutin is back in Europe but stuck in the body of a fain whilst looking for Mercury, the powerful and volatile blood witch who is his only hope of regaining his true form.

Roisin Murphy as Mercury in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Netflix

Half Bad books in chronological order

If you would like to read the Half Bad books in chronological order, then you may want to start with the Half Bad companion stories, which introduce blood witches Michele and Gabriel. With the short stories acting as a prequel to the main books, Half Lies and Half Truths tell the stories of the siblings up to the point where Gabriel meets Nathan.

1. Half Lies – 2014

2. Half Truths – 2015

3. Half Bad – 2014

4. Half Wild – 2015

5. Half Lost – 2016

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself lands on Netflix on Friday, 28th October – sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Buy the Half Bad novel from Amazon now. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.