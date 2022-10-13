The series is based on Sally Green's Half Bad trilogy , and stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrne, aka the bastard son of the world's most feared witch, and Emilien Vekemans and Nadia Parkes as his companions Gabriel and Annalise.

The trailer for Netflix's The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been released, promising magic, romance and plenty of gore.

The trailer teases the setting – a world where witches are real, and divided into fairborn witches (good) and blood witches (evil) – and the trio's journey to find Nathan's father, the world's most dangerous blood witch.

Netflix had teased it was a "truly f**ked up ride", and the trailer's opening scene certainly seems to confirm this, with a goopy flesh explosion covering Nathan and love interest and fellow witch Annalise in security guard.

Read more: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself makes "big changes" from Half Bad book

It also details how Nathan will struggle with his identity as a witch, and his mission.

"I'm supposed to kill my father," he tells a shocked Gabriel in the trailer, before he wonders whether his own life is worth saving, especially since he might be irrevocably changed once he gets his powers.

Watch the trailer below, and be warned that it contains adult content:

The trailer also features a song by British band Let's Eat Grandma, who have composed an entirely original score for the project.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself airs on 28th October on Netflix.

You can also read our guides to the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.