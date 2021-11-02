Meet the cast of ITV drama The Tower
The crime thriller stars Gemma Whelan as Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.
ITV police crime drama The Tower, adapted by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson, stars Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack) in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.
The series is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, which centre on the characters of Sarah and another female officer, Lizzie.
The three-parter follows Sarah as she investigates the deaths of a police officer and a teenage civilian, who both fell from a London tower block in mysterious circumstances.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Tower.
Gemma Whelan is DS Sarah Collins
Who is DS Sarah Collins? A detective tasked with investigating the deaths of two individuals – a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl – who fell from the top of a tower block in south east London. However, her job is made infinitely more difficult when the key witness, rookie police officer Lizzie Adama, disappears hours after the incident.
Where have I seen Gemma Whelan before? International viewers will know her as Yara Greyjoy in the epic HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, but she’s also had significant roles in the likes of Gentleman Jack (as Marian Lister), Emma., Upstart Crow (as Kate), Killing Eve (as Geraldine), The End of the F***ing World, and White House Farm.
Tahirah Sharif is PC Lizzie Adama
Who is PC Lizzie Adama? A recently qualified police officer who, alongside a 5-year-old boy, was found still alive on top of the tower block roof.
Where have I seen Tahirah Sharif before? She’s best known for playing Rebecca Jessel in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but she’s also starred in Waterloo Road, The Christmas Prince film franchise, and Casualty.
Jimmy Akingbola is DC Steve Bradshaw
Who is DC Steve Bradshaw? Sarah Collins’s right-hand man, who failed to secure a witness statement from Lizzie prior to her disappearance.
Where have I seen Jimmy Akingbola before? He played Ollie in Ted Lasso, and has starred in Kate & Koji, Cheat, Holby City, and In the Long Run.
Emmett J Scanlan is DI Kieran Shaw
Who is DI Kieran Shaw? Lizzie’s boss, who quickly establishes a difficult relationship with investigating officer Sarah Collins.
Where have I seen Emmett J Scanlan before? He’s best known for playing Billy Grade in the BBC period drama Peaky Blinders, in addition to roles in the likes of Kin, The Deceived, and the upcoming UK adaptation of Call My Agent.
Nick Holder is PC Hadley Matthews
Who is PC Hadley Matthews? Lizzie’s colleague and friend, who is accused of using racist language towards a teenage girl. He is the older officer who is killed in the tower block incident.
Where have I seen Nick Holder before? The theatre and screen actor has appeared in Peaky Blinders, The Negotiator, and Anna Karenina, among other projects.
Lola Elsokari is Farah Mehenni
Who is Farah Mehenni? A teenager whose father is involved in a neighbourhood dispute. She falls from the tower block roof before the start of episode one, but we meet her in flashbacks.
Where have I seen Lola Elsokari before? This is the newcomer’s first major on-screen role.
Nabil Elouahabi is Younes Mehenni
Who is Younes Mehenni? Farah’s father, who is devastated by his daughter’s death.
Where have I seen Nabil Elouhabi before? He played Rabee in Our Girl, Hassan Nassor in Deep State, and has appeared in His Dark Materials, Casualty, and Breeders.
The Tower begins on ITV at 9pm on Monday 8th November.