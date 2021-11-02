Meet the cast of ITV drama The Tower

ITV police crime drama The Tower, adapted by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson, stars Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack) in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

The series is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, which centre on the characters of Sarah and another female officer, Lizzie.

The three-parter follows Sarah as she investigates the deaths of a police officer and a teenage civilian, who both fell from a London tower block in mysterious circumstances.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Tower.