During a press event marking the launch of The Tower season 3, which comes to ITV1 and ITVX today, Harbinson explained that he sees a bright future for each of the core characters, with the cast all being eager to continue.

He revealed: "I'm already writing the first episode of The Tower 4, just to show to ITV that we’re ready to go, because Kate [London] has already written a brilliant fourth novel, The Misper.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I’m using that, and what a wonderful story for Lamar [Waves, who plays Ryan Kennedy].

More like this

"Yeah, the characters are all with us. I think that Sarah and Lizzie have a long, long way to go – there are many brilliant stories to tell."

The Misper sees Ryan imprisoned for killing a police officer, with the hard-hitting novel exploring "the devastation that organised drug-running gangs can wreak on young lives" and asking "who deserves to be saved", according to the synopsis.

On the social commentary that is also present in the show, Harbinson continued: "You’ve seen in England, crime is changing all the time: different crimes, different fears, different heroes. So, I would love to do more."

Gemma Whelan as DI Sarah Collins and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw in The Tower season 3. ITV

Whelan also expressed her firm support for a fourth run, saying that the series has "grown so beautifully" since it began back in November 2021, and also provides a "public service".

She added: "I think that series 3 is better than ever. It’s easy to talk in platitudes, but we’re really into the stories; we’re into important things that we’re talking about, like knife crime.

"Every time we do a series, it seems like such an urgent message that we’re giving, so it's a public service as well. So I would definitely like to do more."

The Tower season 3 airs on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 2nd September to Thursday 5th September at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.