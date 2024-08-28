"She's unwavering in her policing by the book, but I think this calls that into question a bit this season.

"It hits her personally, this kid [who's been stabbed] and how she can't... Normally, she can make a difference because she follows the police book, and things work out because you follow the rules – and this time, it's so messy.

"She's shown a mirror this season, and for the first time, Sarah can't fix it."

For more information about The Tower season 3, including when you can watch it and what it's about, read on.

The Tower season 3 airs on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 2nd September to Thursday 5th September at 9pm.

The Tower season 3 cast: Who's returning?

Gemma Whelan as DI Sarah Collins in The Tower season 3. ITV

The third season sees the return of all the main faces in the cast, including:

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season 2, writer Patrick Harbinson also promised some further "brilliant" actors, saying: "Daniel Adegboyega is joining us, as well as a young actor, Lamar Waves - some brilliant new actors."

Other cast members who could also return are:

Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar

Stuart McQuarrie as DCI Jim Fedden

Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts

Camilla Beeput as Julie Woodson

Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw

The Tower season 3 plot: What's it about?

Emmett Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Tahirah Sharif as DC Lizzie Adama in The Tower season 3. ITV

The new season is based on Kate London's third novel, Gallowstree Lane.

The action picks up almost two years after the season 2 finale. Sarah Collins is investigating the stabbing of a teenager, which brings her face to face with Lizzie (Tahirah Sharif), who is doing her best to manage being a detective and a mother.

Sarah is also brought "into conflict with DI Kieran Shaw, who is running Operation Perseus, an undercover police task force set up to bring down South London drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver", according to the official synopsis.

"Kieran is working with DC Steve Bradshaw, who has gone undercover to infiltrate Shakiel's empire. The focus of Sarah and Kieran's conflict is 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy, who witnessed the fatal stabbing but is also a key part of Shakiel's inner circle.

"As Perseus heads to its shocking climax, Ryan will have a surprising role to play."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about what's in store, Harbinson said: "There is a wonderful, dark gangster storyline, if you like, with Jimmy and Emmett.

"Sarah and Lizzie have heartbreaking storylines, and the whole business of Farah Mehenni's phone, the tower, the reason I called it The Tower – what happened there does reverberate right the way through every character's life.

"A lot of these threads are beginning to come together, rather devastatingly. It's a real thriller, season 3. It's an exciting story – many, many good things. So we're delighted. I think everyone will enjoy it."

The Tower season 3 trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, you can watch the tense trailer for the new episodes below.

