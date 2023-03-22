Between its vibrant '80s setting and banging pop soundtrack , its eight episodes transport you to a whole new era, giving us a different kind of escape than the Lord family were seeking when they first left London.

New Sky drama A Town Called Malice is about a London crime family who rebuild their empire abroad in the Costa del Sol, but it's also much more than that.

The Lords make this show though, as do the people who play them, so what are you waiting for? Grab a pina colada and your brightest, most garish shirt as we meet everyone you need to know in A Town Called Malice.

Who's in the cast of A Town Called Malice?

The full cast of A Town Called Malice is as follows.

Jack Rowan as Gene Lord

Tahirah Sharif as Cindy Carter

Jason Flemyng as Albert Lord

Martha Plimpton as Mint Ma Lord

Daniel Sharman as Kelly Lord

Eliza Butterworth as Carly Lord

For more about the major players in A Town Called Malice, read on...

Jack Rowan plays Gene Lord

Who is Gene? Gene is the youngest Lord son, which makes him easy to underestimate. It doesn't help that Gene tried to avoid his family's criminal lifestyle growing up, but with his smarts, the Lords are going to need him if they have any chance of coming out on top again.

Where have I seen Jack Rowan before? Jack earned a Welsh BAFTA for his role as Sam in Born To Kill and he's been booked and blessed ever since, with roles in everything from Noughts and Crosses and Peaky Blinders to a recent turn in the LGBTQ+ BBC Three horror Wreck.

Tahirah Sharif plays Cindy Carter

Who is Cindy? Cindy isn't a Lord, but she is a force to be reckoned with still. Engaged to Gene, the youngest Lord son, Sharif's character is determined to make their new situation work, no matter what the consequences might be.

Where have I seen Tahirah Sharif before? After playing student Carrie Norton in Waterloo Road, Tahirah joined Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor as governess Rebecca Jessell in 2020. In between those projects, Sharif was cast as Melissa in Netflix's A Christmas Prince trilogy, and she's since won a BAFTA nomination for her role as PC Lizzie Adama in ITV's The Tower.

Jason Flemyng plays Albert Lord

Who is Albert? Every crime family comes with a crime boss, and the head guy here is Albert Lord, a patriarch with something to prove after one mistake undid decades of the family's hard work.

Where have I seen Jason Flemyng before? Across his 29 year career on screen, Jason Flemyng has been a mainstay in British productions and beyond. You might recognise him best for his role in Guy Ritchie’s film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, or perhaps from more recent parts in Lennie James’s Save Me or the Batman butler prequel Pennyworth.

Old school sci-fi fans might also recall Flemyng's part in ITV's Primeval, which he joined as Danny Quinn in the third season.

Martha Plimpton plays Mint Ma Lord

Who is Mint Ma? Mint Ma is Albert's wife of 40 years, and she's just as determined to get things back on track for the Lord family as he is. Underestimate her at your peril.

Where have I seen Martha Plimpton before? Plimpton has been in her fair share of legendary films over the years, including '80s classics like The Goonies and Parenthood, plus she won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Good Wife. Most recently, Plimpton has starred in projects as varied as Frozen II and Mass.

Daniel Sharman plays Kelly Lord

Who is Kelly? Kelly is the middle Lord child, so he often feels looked over by his parents who were always too busy for him. That means he has something to prove as well, which makes him perhaps the most unpredictable member of the Lord family. Watch him closely…

Where have I seen Daniel Sharman before? Fans might know Daniel best from the many genre shows he's been involved with, including everything from Teen Wolf and The Originals to Cursed and Fear the Walking Dead, as well as the period drama Medici.

Eliza Butterworth plays Carly Lord

Who is Carly? Carly is Leonard's wife who's now trying her best to shake off the label of 'trophy wife' following their move to Costa del Sol. This new start for the Lord family can be a new start for her as well, assuming everything goes to plan.

Where have I seen Eliza Butterworth before? Butterworth has filmed a number of dramas including The North Water and DCI Banks, but she's probably best known for her role as Queen Aelswith, the widow of King Alfred, in Netflix's historical action series The Last Kingdom.

Filming for Seven Kings Must Die, a feature length continuation of the show, began in January 2022, so expect to see Butterworth reprise the role soon when it lands on Netflix next month.

Across the first eight episodes of season 1, a host of other stars join the aforementioned cast members, including the following:

Lex Shrapnel as Leonard Lord

George Jaques as Anthony Lord

Yassine Fadel as Metin

Leanne Best as Detective Inspector Lindsay

Dougray Scott as Uncle Tony

Josh Tedeku as Eddie Carter, among others

A Town Called Malice began airing on Thursday 16th March 2023 on Sky Max and NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

