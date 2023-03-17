A Town Called Malice soundtrack: Full list of 80s songs in Sky TV series
The new sky series has hooked in fans with a nostalgia-fuelled soundtrack.
New sky series A Town Called Malice has hooked in fans with a comforting dose of escapism and nostalgia.
The eight-part TV series about a gangster family on the run on the Costa Del Sol in the 1980s offers a rose-tinted look back at the decade, with a sun-soaked landscape, a vibrant costume department and, crucially, arresting musical interludes.
The crime family at the centre of the series, the Lords, frequently break into song and dance routines to 1980s pop classics.
Creator Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Firm) previously said of the show’s music: "Across the series there are occasions where characters break into song and dance, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to step foot into the POV of our most striking and sometimes our most heinous characters.
He continued in a statement: “Music is a key component in telling our story and getting beneath the veneer of our central characters.”
From Bowie and Bon Jovi to Blondie and Bananarama, plenty of Eighties bangers feature in the Sky TV series. Read on for everything you need to know about A Town Called Malice's soundtrack.
Episode 1
Ma Baker - Boney M
Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour) - Dollar
I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
Living On Video - Trans X
I Could Be Happy (12” mix) - Altered Images
Going Underground - The Jam
I Fought The Law - The Clash
True - Spandau Ballet
Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Original Sin - INXS
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) - Eurythmics
D.I.S.C.O - Ottowan
Hold The Line - Toto
Sunday Girl - Blondie
A Town Called Malice - The Jam
Episode 2
The Great Pretender - Freddie Mercury
Rio - Duran Duran
Lil Devil - The Cult
Mickey - Toni Basil
Just Can’t Get Enough - Depeche Mode
Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Give It Up - KC & The Sunshine Band
Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears
Back In Black - AC/DC
Daddy Cool - Boney M
Rebel Yell - Billy Idol
Avalon - Roxy Music
Shout - Tears For Fears
Episode 3
Kayleigh - Marillion
Two Tribes - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Our House - Madness
Blue Monday - New Order
Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
Waiting For A Girl Like You - Foreigner
Mirror Man - The Human League
Love Is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar
Episode 4
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Kings Of The Wild Frontier - Adam & The Ants
Let’s Go All The Way - Sly Fox
Only You - Flying Pickets
Fade To Grey - Visage
Sunny - Boney M
Everything I Own - Ken Boothe
Do The Conga - Black Lace
Alive And Kicking - Simple Minds
Call Me - Blondie
Episode 5
Rudy, A Message To You - Dandy Livingstone
Chase The Devil - Max Romeo
54-46 Was My Number - Toots & The Maytals
The Chase - Giorgio Moroder
Karma Chameleon - Culture Club
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Cruel Summer - Bananarama
Maneater - Hall & Oates
Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters
Episode 6
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
I Ran - A Flock Of Seagulls
Money (12” version) - The Flying Lizards
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime - The Korgis
I’m Still Standing – Elton John
Episode 7
Teenage Kicks - The Undertones
Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour) - Dollar
(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight - Cutting Crew
Ghost Town (12”) - The Specials
Sunglasses At Night - Corey Hart
Episode 8
The Jean Genie - David Bowie
London Calling - The Clash
I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
Planet Earth - Duran Duran
I’m Not In Love - 10cc
Making Plans For Nigel - XTC
Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra
Too Shy - Kajagoogoo
Vienna - Ultravox
Livin’ On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off - Jermaine Stewart
The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha
A Town Called Malice began airing Thursday 16th March 2023 at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
