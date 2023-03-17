The eight-part TV series about a gangster family on the run on the Costa Del Sol in the 1980s offers a rose-tinted look back at the decade, with a sun-soaked landscape, a vibrant costume department and, crucially, arresting musical interludes.

New sky series A Town Called Malice has hooked in fans with a comforting dose of escapism and nostalgia.

The crime family at the centre of the series, the Lords, frequently break into song and dance routines to 1980s pop classics.

Creator Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Firm) previously said of the show’s music: "Across the series there are occasions where characters break into song and dance, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, inviting the audience to step foot into the POV of our most striking and sometimes our most heinous characters.

He continued in a statement: “Music is a key component in telling our story and getting beneath the veneer of our central characters.”

From Bowie and Bon Jovi to Blondie and Bananarama, plenty of Eighties bangers feature in the Sky TV series. Read on for everything you need to know about A Town Called Malice's soundtrack.

A Town Called Malice soundtrack: Full list of 80s songs in Sky TV series

Episode 1

Ma Baker - Boney M

Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour) - Dollar

I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Living On Video - Trans X

I Could Be Happy (12” mix) - Altered Images

Going Underground - The Jam

I Fought The Law - The Clash

True - Spandau Ballet

Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles

Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Original Sin - INXS

White Wedding - Billy Idol

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) - Eurythmics

D.I.S.C.O - Ottowan

Hold The Line - Toto

Sunday Girl - Blondie

A Town Called Malice - The Jam

Episode 2

The Great Pretender - Freddie Mercury

Rio - Duran Duran

Lil Devil - The Cult

Mickey - Toni Basil

Just Can’t Get Enough - Depeche Mode

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Give It Up - KC & The Sunshine Band

Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears

Back In Black - AC/DC

Daddy Cool - Boney M

Rebel Yell - Billy Idol

Avalon - Roxy Music

Shout - Tears For Fears

Albert Lord (Jason Flemyng) and Mint Ma (Martha Plimpton) in A Town Called Malice. Giles Keyte / Sky UK

Episode 3

Kayleigh - Marillion

Two Tribes - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Our House - Madness

Blue Monday - New Order

Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat

Waiting For A Girl Like You - Foreigner

Mirror Man - The Human League

Love Is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar

Episode 4

In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins

Kings Of The Wild Frontier - Adam & The Ants

Let’s Go All The Way - Sly Fox

Only You - Flying Pickets

Fade To Grey - Visage

Sunny - Boney M

Everything I Own - Ken Boothe

Do The Conga - Black Lace

Alive And Kicking - Simple Minds

Call Me - Blondie

Episode 5

Rudy, A Message To You - Dandy Livingstone

Chase The Devil - Max Romeo

54-46 Was My Number - Toots & The Maytals

The Chase - Giorgio Moroder

Karma Chameleon - Culture Club

Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran

Cruel Summer - Bananarama

Maneater - Hall & Oates

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters

Episode 6

Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol

I Ran - A Flock Of Seagulls

Money (12” version) - The Flying Lizards

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime - The Korgis

I’m Still Standing – Elton John

Episode 7

Teenage Kicks - The Undertones

Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles

Mirror Mirror (Mon Amour) - Dollar

(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight - Cutting Crew

Ghost Town (12”) - The Specials

Sunglasses At Night - Corey Hart

Episode 8

The Jean Genie - David Bowie

London Calling - The Clash

I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Planet Earth - Duran Duran

I’m Not In Love - 10cc

Making Plans For Nigel - XTC

Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra

Too Shy - Kajagoogoo

Vienna - Ultravox

Livin’ On A Prayer - Bon Jovi

We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off - Jermaine Stewart

The Sun Always Shines On TV - A-ha

A Town Called Malice began airing Thursday 16th March 2023 at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.