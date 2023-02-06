The drama, created by and starring Lennie James, also features Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham, Jason Flemyng, Adrian Edmondson and Lesley Manville in its cast, and follows James's character Nelly who goes on a quest to find his estranged daughter Jody after she goes missing.

A third season of hit Sky drama Save Me is reportedly in the works at Sky, after the first two seasons aired in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Deadline has reported that director of content at Sky, Zai Bennett, confirmed the third season is in the script stage, and said that the speed at which it will be developed and produced depends on James's availability.

The cast of Save Me Too. Sky UK

This lines up with comments previously made by James, who told RadioTimes.com exclusively in 2021 that he was "working on the third season" and that it was "slow going, but it is going".

He also told RadioTimes.com: "At the end of season 2, it could have been the end [of the entire series] or it could carry on. That wasn't the case after season 1 – after season 1, I always knew that I wanted there to be a season 2 and that was never going to be the end of the story.

"I think - if the folks that make the decision like what I’m writing, and we make it - [the third season] will be the end."

Deadline reports that the third season would be called Save Me Three, following the second season being called Save Me Too. Bennett reportedly noted that the series was an example that "your most expensive show isn’t always your most successful".

James is still currently starring in Fear the Walking Dead in which he plays Morgan Jones, the character he also played in the original Walking Dead series since its first season.

