Season 7 part one ended on Alicia declaring war on Strand, so viewers have been anxiously waiting to see how that will play out in the new batch of episodes.

The Walking Dead spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead , has returned and not a moment too soon.

The zombie prequel series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo amongst others, with Madison Clark actress Kim Dickens confirmed to be returning in the upcoming eighth season.

The next episode to air will be season 7 episode 10, titled Mourning Cloak, and it will arrive on 25th April 2022.

With new episodes now airing weekly, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 part 2 release schedule

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 part 2 will run from 18th April through to 6th June 2022, with the now confirmed season 8 starting at a later date.

The release schedule will be as follows:

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 'Follow Me' - Monday 18th April

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 10 'Mourning Cloak' - Monday 25th April

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 11 'Ofelia' - Monday 2nd May

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 12 'Sonny Boy' - Monday 9th May

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 13 'The Raft' - Monday 16th May

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14 'Divine Providence' - Monday 23rd May

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 15 'Amina' - Monday 30th May

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 16 'TBC' - Monday 6th June

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 part 2

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 part 2 will air on AMC in the UK, which is available exclusively to BT TV customers. Each episode will air first at 2am on the channels, and then will air again the same day at 9pm.

The episodes will then be available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, or you can save on each episode by purchasing a season pass.

What to expect from Fear the Walking Dead season 7 part 2

The official plot synopsis for the new batch of episodes reads: "In the second half of season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life.

"The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live — even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

"Alicia, now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions.

"Morgan, trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides."

