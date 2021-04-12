Lennie James says Save Me will end with planned season 3

We have good and bad news for fans of Sky Atlantic’s acclaimed series Save Me – writer/star Lennie James is working on a third season, but he’s planning for it to be the show’s last.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fear the Walking Dead star James revealed that the third outing will round off the Save Me trilogy, which began with the first season in 2018 and continued with Save Me Too in 2020.

“I am working on the third season,” he confirmed. “It’s slow going, but it is going.”

He added: “At the end of season two, it could have been the end [of the entire series] or it could carry on. That wasn’t the case after season one – after season one, I always knew that I wanted there to be a season two and that was never going to be the end of the story.

“I think – if the folks that make the decision like what I’m writing, and we make it – [the third season] will be the end.”

The ending of Save Me Too saw James’ character Nelly briefly reunited with his long-missing daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) before he decided to take the blame for the murder of paedophile Gideon Charles (Adrian Edmondson) to protect the real killer – Grace (Olive Gray), who’d been abused by Gideon.

Whatever happens next, James suggested that there will be a significant time jump in the story, with his commitments to Fear the Walking Dead and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meaning that the earliest we can expect to see a third Save Me on our screens is late 2022.

“One of the hardest things to navigate is the gap, even more than between one and two, because I knew what was going to happen between one and two and the only thing that slightly delayed it was my commitment to Fear the Walking Dead,” he explained.

“This time around, with the pandemic and my commitment to Fear the Walking Dead, we’re going to be in possibly the end of 2022 before it hits the screen, and I’ve got to deal with that gap. And so that’s been kind of problematic, trying to find the best way to deal with that gap, not least because I have young characters in the show, who are going to grow. I can’t avoid that.

“The older characters we can ‘Benjamin Button’ a little bit and keep them in one time and place.. But with the likes of Indy [Donaldson-Holness] and some of the other characters, it’s going to be difficult to hide the fact that they’re two-and-a-bit years older.”

The cast of Save Me also includes Suranne Jones as Nelly’s ex-lover and Jody’s mother Claire McGory, Stephen Graham as Nelly’s troubled friend Melon, and Jason Flemyng as the kind-hearted Tam.