Fear the Walking Dead season 6b UK release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

After a lengthy mid-season break, it’s finally time for Fear the Walking Dead to return to our screens, picking up where the dramatic first half of the sixth season left off.

Advertisement

The first part ended in some style with the captivating mid-season finale Damage from the Inside, which saw Alicia and Charlie embark on a mission to find Dakota, the missing sister of Virginia before Alicia decided to trade Dakota for their freedom.

This all tees us up nicely for the second part of the season, which will see Morgan and Virginia face off and what is sure to be a dramatic run of episodes.

Prior to the season airing, star Lennie James opened up about filming Fear during the global coronavirus pandemic, branding it “a trip”.

James, who first started his journey with the franchise in The Walking Dead, admitted he was “surprised” to see the series is ending after one more outing.

But for fans of Fear, there’s still more action to be had (and that’s not even touching on the additional spin-offs we’re expecting).

Scott M Gimple has suggested Fear will see more time jumps, which we’re well accustomed to by now, but what drama will they bring for our heroes?

Meanwhile we also know that this series definitely won’t be the last one – with news breaking in December 2020 that the show had definitely been renewed for a seventh season.

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

Read on for everything you need to know about Fear the Walking dead season six, including information about the release date, the anticipated plot, and the cast.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does Fear the Walking Dead season 6b air?

The new season started in October 2020, with the first episode airing in the UK on AMC UK (BT TV 332 Sky channel 186) on Monday 12th October 2020 – one day after its US premiere.

The next six episodes ran on a weekly schedule until Monday 23rd November 2020, at which point a mid-season break began.

The series will return after its mid-season break on Sunday 11th April 2021 in the US and Monday 12th April in the UK, with nine episodes still left to air.

Meanwhile, there is also a digital spin-off entitled Dead in the Water on the way which will tie into the events of season six – reportedly telling the story of “a submarine crew fighting for survival, cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, becoming a nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap with no way out.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 cast

Several of the show’s big stars are back for the latest run, including Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez.

AMC

Other familiar faces reprising their roles include Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie), Maggie Grace (Althea ‘Al’ Szewczyk-Przygocki), Jenna Elfman (June Dorie), Alexa Nisenson (Charlie), Austin Amelio (Dwight), Ruben Blades (Daniel Salazar) and Karen David (Grace).

In addition, a couple of the recurring cast from season five have been bumped up to series regulars – with both Mo Collins (Sarah Rabinowitz) and Colby Hollman (Wes) set to feature more prominently.

Meanwhile, Zoe Colletti who has previously starred in the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and crime drama City on a Hill joined the cast to play Dakota, Virginia’s sister.

The second part of the series saw a hoard of new faces join, with John Glover (The Good Wife), Nick Stahl (Carnivale) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary) all set to play major roles.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 trailer

There have been two trailers released for the second part of the season, the first of which is a 30-second first look that debuted in November. Check it out below:

The second trailer, released in February, was one minute long and teased some major confrontations as well as a terrifying new zombie.

The following key art arrived a few weeks later, in early March.

Earlier, the one-minute trailer for the first part of the series below premiered at Comic-Con@Home in July 2020 – and showed Morgan in deep trouble.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6b spoilers

The new season will further explore villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) with Scott M Gimble having said we can expect to see new dimensions to her this time round.

He said,”One of the characters is someone who opens up a whole new side to Virginia. And that is her little sister, Dakota.

“It shows a whole different side to her personality. Seeing Colletti and Colby together, it’s scary and fun.”

And showrunner Andrew Chambliss added, “Virginia is now calling the shots. Our characters are not masters of their own universe anymore. They are living under Virginia’s rule and in Virginia’s communities. It’s a big paradigm shift and we’re really interested in what this does to our characters. What you’ll see is some very different shades to these characters. They’ll all be tested in ways they’ve not been tested before.

“How will they fit in Virginia’s world? Will they rebel? Will they accept it? You will be very surprised with how these characters react and tonally it’s going to be a darker season.”

AMC

Furthermore, Gimble has also revealed that a reunion for Al and Isabelle could be on the cards.

“There’s more story there. We want to explore that story more, individually with those characters and potentially together,” he said at Comic-Con@Home.

“We were really happy with how that came out we got to take a bigger look at the world and a deeper look at Al. Al is such a guarded character, and it was fun to see Maggie be able to open up.

“The answer: there is a chance.”

The official synopsis for the second part of the season reads, “As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls.”

Speaking during WonderCon@Home about the second batch of episodes in March, showrunner Ian Goldberg revealed, “This season, as much as it’s been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia’s communities, it’s also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We’ve been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways.”

He continued, “You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she’s becoming more erratic and more desperate. We’re seeing she’s becoming more and more potent.”

And star Jenna Elfman added, “I’m so excited about the back half…because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story.

“It’s more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling.”

Meanwhile, at the same panel discussion, Lennie James has revealed that the series finale is set to be “epic and massive.”

“This finale has real big balls,” he said. “It’s epic and it’s massive, and it is also intimate and it’s tiny – and it all happens over such a short space of time. The entire finale, it’s like it happens over a held breath.”

Did Morgan die in Fear the Walking Dead?

The fifth season of Fear closed with Morgan being shot and left to die by Virginia, with walkers closing in on him.

However he survived and reappeared in the first episode of season six– although he didn’t appear at all well, with his eyes now a blood-red colour.

“Something is definitely going on with Morgan and its something that we haven’t quite seen before in the Walking Dead universe,” said co-showrunner Chambliss. “And it is going to push Morgan to new places and make him really question everything he’s ever been about and kind of who he wants to be going forward… if he gets to go forward.”

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead is available to catch up on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Amazon Prime series and best movies on Amazon Prime, or if you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV Guide.