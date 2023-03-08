The brand new film picks up where the fifth season left off , with Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) striking a fragile peace between Scots and Saxons after reclaiming his ancestral lands.

Netflix has dropped the action-packed first trailer for feature-length The Last Kingdom special Seven Kings Must Die .

Last month, Seven Kings Must Die was confirmed to be coming to Netflix in April, with first-look images showing The Last Kingdom cast back in action and an official synopsis revealing the demise of a major character.

Indeed, the shadow of the late King Edward (Timothy Innes) looms large over this trailer, which begins with a tense discussion of the disputed line of succession that is destined to explode into all-out war.

Watch the Seven Kings Must Die trailer now.

The Last Kingdom saw its fair share of epic battle sequences over the years, but the scale appears to have been topped for Seven Kings Must Die, as showcased by the action-packed second half of this teaser.

Hordes of soldiers are seen anxiously waiting to charge in one fateful moment, with Uhtred battling alongside friends Finan (Mark Rowley) and Sihtric (Arnas Fedaravičius) for the last time – but will they all make it out alive?

The synopsis for Seven Kings Must Die reads: "Following the death of King Edward [played by Timothy Innes], a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power.

"And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England."

Dreymon reprises his beloved role of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, with The Last Kingdom co-stars Rowley, Fedaravičius, Cavan Clerkin and James Northcote also among the returning faces.

Behind the camera, Seven Kings Must Die is written by Martha Hillier – who also penned seasons 4 and 5 – while series alum Edward Bazalgette returns to the director's chair.

