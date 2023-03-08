From anticipated spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to brand new book-to-TV adaptations of Queenie and Wahala to look forward to, there's a wonderful slate of new female-written content coming our way — and we couldn't be happier.

In celebration of International Women's Day 2023, we've pulled together a list of the most exciting TV shows landing on our screens this year that are written by women.

Read on for everything you need to know about our pick of some of the best, including who wrote them.

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary. Disney

Written by Emma Moran, Disney Plus, Wednesday 25th January 2023

This recently released comedy series has already been renewed for season 2, so you know it's a natural hit. The series may follow one 25-year-old's quest (Máiréad Tyers) to gain superpowers like everybody else around her, but it has notes of relatability that make this an easy and enjoyable watch for everyone.

Written by Emma Moran, the Northern Irish screenwriter initially wrote the screenplay for the series while she was studying for her masters degree in 2020 and calls the finished written piece her "lockdown baby".

Yellowjackets season 2

Yellowjackets. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Written by Ashley Lyle (and Bart Nickerson), Sky and NOW, 2023

The second season of Yellowjackets is almost upon us, with an expected release date of March or April here in the UK. The thriller drama has received copious amounts of critical acclaim since it first aired back in 2021 and may be a wild ride of a show, but boasts some truly excellent female talent both onscreen and behind the camera. Along with Bart Nickerson, Ashley Lyle is the other series creator of the show and the couple have written for The Originals, Narcos and Dispatches from Elsewhere.

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez in The Power. Prime Video/Amazon Studios

Written by Naomi Alderman, Raelle Tucker and Sarah Quintrell, Prime Video, Friday 31st March 2023

Often hailed as one of the best works of female-written dystopian fiction, The Power is getting the Prime Video treatment this year. The 2016 novel, which is written by Naomi Alderman, is being adapted for the small screen and will be landing very soon.

The series will focus on the science fiction phenomenon that all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will and is led by Toni Collette. Alongside Alderman, the series has also been developed by Raelle Tucker and Sarah Quintrell.

Champion

Candice Carty-Williams. Getty

Written by Candice Carty-Williams, BBC One and iPlayer, 2023

This upcoming BBC series is set to be an explosive story of what happens when fame collides with family and is a love letter to Black British music. Set in south London, the series focuses on Bosco Champion, a rap sensation who has returned from prison and is ready to dominate the music industry once again – that is, until he learns that his sister wants exactly the same thing.

As well as being lined up to be one hell of a family drama, Champion is also penned by Candice Carty-Williams of bestselling Queenie fame and is her first TV project.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Kathryn Hahn as Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things. Disney Plus

Written by Liz Tigelaar, Disney Plus, Friday 7th April 2023

Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare (played by Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes a reluctant (yet revered) advice columnist by the name of Dear Sugar while her own life is falling apart.

The series stars Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair and others, with Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere, Bates Motel) serving as series creator and writer and the drama also being produced by ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

The Change

Bridget Christie. Getty

Written by Bridget Christie, Channel 4, 2023

A comedy about a working-class married mother of two who's having an existential crisis and thinks she's experiencing early onset dementia but it's actually the menopause? It sounds wild, but sign us up.

Filling a narrative gap that is essentially a gaping hole in current TV is The Change, a comedic tale of one woman's desire to do more things for herself in light of finding out about the menopause. It's penned by South Bank Sky Arts Award winner Bridget Christie who jokingly said on the announcement of the show: "I’ve got a Channel 4 series? Are you joking?"

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Written by Shonda Rhimes, Netflix, Thursday 4th May 2023

Bridgerton fans, gather round. It's only a matter of short months before the series returns for its anticipated spin-off and in Queen Charlotte, we're set to explore the titular character's rise to prominence and power.

It tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. It's also yet another impressive notch to Shonda Rhimes's ever-growing belt of excellent TV and is set to be another exciting tale in the Bridgerton universe.

The cast of Rain Dogs. HBO

Written by Cash Carraway, BBC, 2023

Another Daisy May Cooper-led series coming to our screens? Don't mind if we do.

In this upcoming drama, though, Cooper isn't all laughs. The series explores how her character Costello Jones plans to use her writing skills to lift herself and her young daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian) out of poverty. It comes from author Cash Carraway, who is best known for her memoir Skint Estate.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric and Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education. Netflix

Written by Laurie Nunn, Netflix, air date TBC

While much of the recent Sex Education news cycle has been concerned with regular cast departures, we still do have an exciting fourth season with all the main gang to look forward to. It's set to see a new life for Otis and Jean unfold with the arrival of Jean's baby but also, it could be the start of a whole new romantic tale with Otis and Maeve after they finally admitted their feelings for one another in the season 3 finale.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in Grease. Sky

Written by Annabel Oakes, Paramount Plus, Friday 7th April 2023

It's not set to be a Grease reunion but this upcoming spin-off series will be a hit for any fans of the nostalgic musical film. Written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent) – who also serves as showrunner and director – the series takes place four years before the original Grease.

The new show will see four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms in the year of 1954, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Amazon Prime Video

Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Prime Video, Friday 14th April 2023

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is almost upon us and will see Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) closer to her dreams of success than ever before. She's wittier, funnier and a force to be reckoned with — but even though season 4 saw Midge having to rebuild her career, will the series end on the high we've all been hoping for?

Written and created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the well-known TV writer is also renowned for her work on Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.

Fatal Attraction

The cast of Fatal Attraction. Paramount Plus

Written by Alexandra Cunningham, Paramount Plus, Monday 1st May 2023

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer for this upcoming series which is set to be a "deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller". Of course, the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity will be explored, but so too will the modern attitudes to personality disorders, women and coercive control.

Swarm

Prime Video

Written by Janine Nabers (and Donald Glover), Prime Video, Friday 17th March 2023

Now we're not saying this series is all about stan culture and Beyoncé fans, but if you've watched the eerie trailer for it, you'll know that the premise lingers rather close to reality.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Janine Nabers (Watchmen) and Donald Glover, and follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Three Women

Shailene Woodley as Gia in Three Women.

Written by Lisa Taddeo, Starz, air date TBC

If you're familiar with the bestselling novel of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, you'll know that this is one adaptation we can't wait to hit our screens.

The new series, like the book it's based upon, follows three women who are on a radical mission to upturn their lives and boasts a star-studded cast that includes Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and John Patrick Amedori. Taddeo has adapted her book for the screen and serves as executive producer along with Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum.

Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg star in Fleishman is in Trouble Hulu/YouTube

Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Disney Plus, Wednesday 22nd February 2023

Finally making its way to the UK this year is Fleishman Is in Trouble, which has just recently landed on Disney Plus. The series, which is based on the 2019 book of the same name, follows newly divorced couple Toby and Rachel (Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes) who are still getting to grips with being single after 15 years together.

Narrated by Toby's college friend Libby (played by Lizzy Caplan), the story continues as Rachel walks out on the family and chronicles the breakdown of their marriage in a realistic yet subtly comedic way.

Harlem season 2

The cast of Harlem. Prime Video

Written by Tracy Oliver, Prime Video, Friday 3rd February 2023

If you're looking for the kind of female friendship-led tale packed full of laughter, sex and the realistic highs and lows of life, look no further than Harlem. While many have compared it to Insecure, this comedy series may similarly platform the stories of African American women, but that's really where the comparisons should start and end.

Written by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, the second instalment of this series carries on after the cliffhanger season 1 ending and sees our groups of girlfriends having to navigate more of the same career, life and love woes.

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce and Aidan Turner as Glenn in Fifteen-Love. Prime Video/World Productions

Written by Hania Elkington, Prime Video, 2023

This tennis drama is set to be an explosive exploration of women in sport and comes from Hania Elkington, who is best known for The Essex Serpent and The Innocents. Newcomer Ella Lily Hyland stars as Justine Pearce, a sports prodigy whose career is cut short by a devastating injury. Then, five years on, she makes a major allegation against her former coach, played by Aidan Turner.

Speaking about the new drama, Elkington said: "Writing this drama, and the people I’ve met through my deep-dive into researching it, has been revelatory. I hope that Fifteen-Love has the same effect on its audience, and can become another valuable part of this urgent, emerging story."

Big Mood

The cast of Big Mood. Channel 4

Written by Camilla Whitehill, Channel 4, air date TBC

While seeing the complexities of female friendship on screen never gets old, this new comedy series is also set to explore serious mental illness in an important (and yet hilarious) way. Led by Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West, we just know this is a series that will make us laugh just as much as it makes us all think of our own life-defining and pivotal personal relationships.

Rachel Weisz stars in Dead Ringers, Prime Video

Written by Alice Birch, Prime Video, Friday 21st April 2023

This series looks set to be a creepy exploration of boundary-pushing medical ethics and all too close sibling relationships. Starring Rachel Weisz, the series explores how two twins who share everything go on to become doctors who will stop at nothing to achieve their medical goals.

Although it's inspired by the David Cronenberg film of the same name (which is in itself based on a true story), this new series is penned by Alice Birch who most recently adapted Normal People and The Wonder.

Echo

Disney Plus

Written by Marion Dayre, Disney Plus, 2023

The Hawkeye spin-off series is set to air this summer and revisits the story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. The series will explore Lopez as she reconnects with family and her Native American roots, if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo has been subject to delays so an exact release date is yet to be confirmed but it should be airing this year, with Marion Dayre (Better Call Saul) as the lead writer of the series.

Wahala

Theresa Ikoko. Getty

Written by Theresa Ikoko, BBC, 2023

Coming from Theresa Ikoko, who also penned hit film Rocks, we just know this book-to-TV adaptation is going to be another one many are left talking about.

The original novel by Nikki May has been described by Ikoko as "Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends" and will be an "amazing celebration of Nigerian British culture". It will follow three 30-something Anglo-Nigerian women whose friendship group is infiltrated by Isobel, a wealthy, charismatic and enigmatic character.

For more to watch, visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

