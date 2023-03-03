Rain Dogs is an eight-part drama series with a "dark lick of humour", which comes from author Cash Carraway, best known for her acclaimed and unflinching 2019 memoir Skint Estate: Notes from the Poverty Line.

Daisy May Cooper is venturing into dramatic territory with her latest project, where she plays a single mother struggling for money and fighting for a better life for her young daughter.

Cooper stars as Costello Jones, a writer and single mother with a rock and roll attitude, who would do anything to keep her daughter, Iris, from "the glamour of the gutter", explains the BBC synopsis.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle described the series, which is a co-production between the BBC and prestige US broadcaster HBO, as a "highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity".

If you're keen to see what the series has in store, read on for everything we know so far.

Rain Dogs will premiere on HBO and HBO Max at 10pm (EST) on Monday 6th March 2023 in the United States.

In the UK, the show will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, although no release date has been confirmed as of yet.

We'll update this page as soon as more details arrive.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rain Dogs cast

Daisy May Cooper attends The BRIT Awards 2023 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Daisy May Cooper leads the cast of Rain Dogs as Costello Jones, who plans to use her writing skills to lift herself and her young daughter, Iris (played by newcomer Fleur Tashjian) out of poverty.

The BAFTA-winning talent became a household name for the BBC Three sitcom This Country, which she co-created with brother Charlie, and has since starred in sitcom The Witchfinder and panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

The series also stars Jack Farthing (The Lost Daughter) as Selby, one of the closest friends that Costello has, who is reintegrating into society after serving a prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider) plays Gloria, another trusted confidante as well as Godmother to Iris, who is described as "chaotic, directionless and utterly glorious".

What is Rain Dogs about?

Fleur Tashjian, Daisy May Cooper and Jack Farthing in Rain Dogs HBO

Rain Dogs tells the story of Costello Jones, a single mother struggling to make ends meet, who hopes to build a better future for her young daughter by becoming a successful writer.

Series creator Cash Carraway explained: "I wanted to create a working-class protagonist who doesn’t die easily in her attempts to ‘rise to the top’ yet who is stunted by scrutiny, public ridicule, and gatekeepers due to her socio-economic status.

"Rain Dogs is your classic transformation story, only Costello Jones is trapped in circumstances where she’s not allowed to change. It isn’t autobiographical, but it definitely has firm roots in the chip on my shoulder!"

The celebrated author went on to describe the show as an "offbeat romcom" between Costello and her best friend Selby, who describes himself in the Rain Dogs trailer as "a classical homosexual".

Rain Dogs trailer

Speaking of, you can get a first look at Rain Dogs in the trailer below, which introduces Cooper's exciting new role and the difficult situation she finds herself in. Watch now:

Rain Dogs is coming soon to the BBC. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.