But fans of the series, which is inspired by Anthony Horowitz's Alex Rider books , will be pleased to learn that it is currently in production in the UK and Malta.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about spy thriller series Alex Rider , with the series being renewed for a third instalment back in August 2022.

Season 3 is set to be as tense as the previous two seasons, with it being based on Horowitz's 2004 release Scorpia. It's set to put the teenager on an intense mission to uncover the elusive crime network, which has grown to be his greatest enemy. But will he succeed on this increasingly personal mission?

As well as a host of returning cast members (like Otto Farrant in the titular role), there have been some recently announced new faces which include stars from The Bridge, The Crown and Bridgerton.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Alex Rider season 3.

As of now, there has been no official release date announced for season 3 of Alex Rider.

With season 2 having been released in December 2021, it sure has been a while since we've seen the teen spy on our screens. This was in part due to COVID-19 related delays.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We do know that season 3 is currently in production in the UK and Malta. This comes after reports last month that the Amazon Freevee series was filming in Gloucester city centre. Crossing our fingers for a release later this year or early 2024.

Alex Rider season 3 cast

Alex Rider season 3 first look - Amazon Freevee Amazon Freevee

Fans will be pleased to learn that Otto Farrant will be returning as Alex Rider.

Other returning cast members include Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure (Without Sin) as Mrs Jones, Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Been So Long) as Jack Starbright and Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love) as Kyra Vashenko-Chao.

New cast members for the third season have also just been confirmed with Sofia Helin (The Bridge), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Kevin McNally (The Crown) and Jason Wong (Strangers) all joining the drama.

Helin will star as Julia Rothman, “an enigmatic, rich widow who, unbeknownst to the world, is a highly secretive agent with Scorpia”. Conn joins the cast as Laura Kellner, a ruthless politician out to challenge the Department of Special Operations’s authority but is also harbouring her own flaws.

McNally will star as Max Grendel, a “shrewd and calm senior council for Scorpia, with the outward appearance of a kind, European gentleman", with Wong starring as Nile, a dangerous Scorpia assassin who is devoted to Rothman.

More like this

Alex Rider season 3 plot

Alex Rider: Otto Farrant and Vicky McClure as Alex Rider and Mrs Jones.

Based on the bestselling book franchise by Horowitz, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, the show follows Alex Rider, a teenage spy who was first recruited after his uncle – who he previously thought was a banker – died and was revealed to be a British secret agent.

He's unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage and throughout previous seasons we've seen him battle new enemies and tackle intense missions.

In season 3, it's set to get a lot more personal with Rider embarking on a mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. The criminal network has become the teenage spy's greatest enemy but with a cast of new characters, it seems as though Rider is up against even more adult enemies. Will he succeed this time round?

While season 3 is the only future outing to be confirmed for now, Anthony Horowitz previously told RadioTimes.com ahead of season one that he envisaged the series could "run and run" into further future seasons, stating: "Don't forget that there are 12 more books – if it works it's a TV show that can run and run until poor Otto will be in his late 40s!"

You can buy the 10-collection book series on Amazon here.

Is there a trailer for Alex Rider season 3?

While production has just been confirmed to be underway, we can likely expect a trailer in the near future. For now, why not reacquaint yourself with the adventures of season 2? Watch the trailer below.

Alex Rider will be available to watch on Amazon Freevee, with seasons 1 and 2 available to stream for free now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.