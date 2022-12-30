The author posted the news in a blog post earlier this week, updating fans on his holiday break and his work on House of the Dragon season 2 as well as his upcoming Game of Thrones novel The Winds of Winter .

George RR Martin has revealed that some Game of Thrones projects "have been shelved" due to HBO Max's recent merger with Discovery Plus – although the spin-offs are not completely "dead".

He added that he's developing "several of the other successor shows" at HBO, however "some of those are moving faster than others".

A Jon Snow spin-off is currently in the works at HBO HBO

"None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead."

He continued: "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

WarnerMedia announced its merger with Discovery earlier this year, after which HBO Max began shelving multiple projects including the already-filmed Batgirl movie.

Westworld was cancelled after its third season, while The Nevers and Love Life were pulled from the streamer earlier this month.

The Game of Thrones author didn't elaborate on which of the franchise's shows had been put on hold at HBO – however, fans will know that there are numerous spin-offs in the works, including a Jon Snow sequel (which Martin revealed the working title of in June), a show on the Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series about The Sea Snake, a House Martell show based on 10,000 Ships and three animated titles.

However, with Martin recently announcing that he's "creeping forward" with Winds of Winter before confirming the Jon Snow spin-off Snow is in the works, hopefully the Westeros shows won't be receiving the Red Wedding treatment anytime soon.

