Writing on his blog, Martin confirmed that Kit Harington himself had been behind the idea for the show, echoing similar quotes made by Daenerys Targaryen star Emilia Clarke in a BBC interview earlier this week.

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has shared some new information about the planned Jon Snow sequel series – revealing that it's been given the working title 'Snow'.

And he also divulged that he is involved in the show from a creative perspective, although he tempered expectations by warning that the series was by no means certain to be given the green light.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones HBO

"Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," he wrote. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet … but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

He added: "I am involved, just as I am with [the Thrones prequels in the works] The Hedge Knight and The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, and all the animated shows. Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.

"The likelihood of all four series getting on the air... Well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually."

News that a live-action Jon Snow series was in development first broke last week, although very little information about exactly what the series would entail has come to light at this stage.

Given the state of play at the end of the main series, we'd imagine the sequel would pick up with the character living his life amongst the wildlings North of the Wall after he had been exiled from Westeros – but precise details will likely be kept under wraps until the show is much further on in development.

Interestingly, a recent RadioTimes.com poll revealed that fans are currently more excited to see upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon than they are the Jon Snow sequel show, although only by a relatively small margin of 53.5 per cent to 46.5 per cent.

