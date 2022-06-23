Kit Harington “created” Game of Thrones sequel, says Emilia Clarke

In an interview with the BBC ahead of her UK stage debut in Chekhov's The Seagull, the Daenerys Targaryen actor admitted that Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has spoken with her about the new series.

News may have only broken last week that HBO is developing a Game of Thrones sequel series centred around Jon Snow , but we've now already got some further details thanks to Thrones' own Emilia Clarke.

She said: "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening."

Clarke also has added that the new show has been "created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Getty/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Fans will no doubt be excited (and relieved) to hear that the actor is so closely involved, after the controversial and divisive Thrones finale which has made some wary of future additions to the franchise.

However, for any fans hoping for a Daenerys return any time soon, even after her dark turn and subsequent death in the original show's final season, it seems like they might be left wanting.

When asked whether she herself would consider a return, Clarke told the BBC "No, I think I'm done."

Clarke also weighed in on the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, which is far further along than the Jon Snow series and set to premiere this August.

She said she's "fascinated" to see the series, but that "it's going to be weird as hell".

She continued: "I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different."

Fans recently voted in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll to say that they are more excited to see House of the Dragon than they are the Jon Snow sequel show, in a hard fought battle which saw the vote split 53.5 per cent to 46.5 per cent.

