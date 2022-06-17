Game of Thrones sequel series with Kit Harington in the works

According to The Hollywood Reporter , a live-action series is in the works focusing on Jon Snow's life after the events of the main series, with Kit Harington set to reprise the role should the show get the green light.

We're just a couple of months away from the debut of the first Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon – but that's only the start of HBO's plans for the future of the fantasy franchise.

The series will presumably pick up with the character living his life amongst the wildlings North of the Wall, after he had been exiled from Westeros during the events of the series finale in 2019.

Earlier on in the final season, Jon had discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen and he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne – something which seems likely to come up again in this future series.

Little else has been revealed about the spin-off at this stage so it's not clear if any other Game of Thrones alumni will return to reprise their roles, but we can expect more information to come to light in the coming months.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the project will definitely move beyond the development stage. Some previously planned Game of Thrones spin-offs and sequels have already been scrapped, including one focusing on the ancestors of the Starks and Lannisters – a pilot for which reportedly cost an astonishing $30 million.

And there are several other series still said to be in development including The Sea Snake, a prequel focusing on the greatest seafarer in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, and Ten Thousands Ships, which would apparently tell the story of Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the region of Dorne.

Meanwhile, there's also a potential show in the works based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, a rumoured series set in the King's Landing slum Flea Bottom, and a number of possible animated series as well.

In short, it looks like Game of Thrones fans have a lot to look forward to in the next few years...

