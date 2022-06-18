The news was announced yesterday, with fans flocking to Twitter to offer their thoughts and discuss which had them more excited - the prospect of seeing Kit Harington's character again or the upcoming, highly anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon .

Jon Snow may know nothing, but apparently he knows enough to get his own Game of Thrones sequel show , the only original Thrones character to reportedly have a spin-off in the works so far.

So we decided to put it to the test, and find out which of the two shows fans would like to see more, with the results proving to be a very close call.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com Twitter poll, 46.5 per cent of fans voted for the Jon Snow sequel, while House of the Dragon took the crown with 53.5 per cent of the vote.

It's perhaps unsurprising that the battle was hard fought. What the Jon Snow series has in a beloved character and the chance to revisit the central storyline, House of the Dragon has in immediacy (it's coming out in August) and feeling new and fresh.

It also probably helped House of the Dragon's cause that it will have some level of separation from the hugely divisive last season of Game of Thrones, and that controversial finale, The Iron Throne.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones HBO

House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke amongst others, and will tell a story about the Targaryen Civil War, which took place 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, these aren't the only two spin-off series in some stage of development at HBO. The Hollywood Reporter has suggested that as many as seven Thrones-related shows are being worked on — the ones we know about are called 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships, Dunk and Egg and The Golden Empire.

House of the Dragon comes to HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on 21st August 2022 – sign up for Sky TV here. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.