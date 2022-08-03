Batgirl film axed by Warner Bros despite being almost finished

Rather than a theatrical release, the feature was set for a December 2022 premiere on HBO Max and was part of the studio's push to create feature films specifically for the streamer.

However, following corporate changes, Warner Bros is once again focusing on theatrical releases and has decided not to release Batgirl in cinemas or on any of its platforms, despite the film being almost complete.

Filming on the female caped crusader's venture officially wrapped in March 2022.

The decision to axe the feature completely is rare, especially since its budget reached $90 million after COVID-related delays and a stellar cast was attached to the project. Leslie Grace was set to star as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, while JK Simmons played her father, Commissioner Gordon.

Brendan Fraser joined as villain Firefly, while Michael Keaton was set to reprise the role of Batman. Keaton also dons the cape in DC's The Flash, which is scheduled for a 2023 theatrical release.

Variety reports the studio's decision to shelve Batgirl wasn't made based on the quality of the film, which was directed by Ms Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, but rather Warner Bros' desire for DC films to have a blockbuster scale.

Grace herself had even hinted to Variety that a sequel could be in the works before the news of the movie's cancellation broke.

