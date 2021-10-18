The Flash movie release date, cast, trailer, latest news and everything we know

After several delays and years languishing in development hell, there was a point when it looked like the Flash would never get his own live-action film.

But with a cast line-up now confirmed and production date set, it looks like the Scarlet Speedster will finally get his long-awaited solo outing.

The DC Extended Universe entry looks like it will be worth the wait, as it will be diving headfirst into the multiverse by featuring alternate versions of Bruce Wayne, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton confirmed to reprise their roles from 2017’s Justice League and 1989’s Batman respectively.

The news took fans by surprise and has fuelled speculation that more actors from DC’s rich cinematic history could reappear, including Brandon Routh’s short-lived version of Superman.

Speaking to Geek House Show, the Legends of Tomorrow star voiced his enthusiasm for the idea, after recently returning to the iconic Superman suit for The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

“I mean, yeah, I think that’s always a possibility,” he said. “Of course, they’re bringing in Michael Keaton, which I’m excited about. And some other people from the past DC projects. I think it’s very exciting.

“It worked really well in Crisis On Infinite Earths, and I was extremely proud and honoured to be a part of it and to reprise my Superman. So it’s absolutely a possibility – you can do anything! Everybody lives and dies all the time in those things.”

While we still have some time to wait before The Flash speeds into cinemas, read on for everything you need to know about this much-anticipated chapter in the DC Extended Universe.

When is The Flash’s released date?

There’s still a little while to wait. The Flash was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 1st July 2022 but has now been brought forward to 3rd June 2022 as part of Warner Bros’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has also affected The Batman and Shazam 2.

After years of delays and pre-production, The Flash finally began filming on 26th April 2021.

Fans have already had to wait a very long time to see a standalone film, with Miller having already signed on as long ago as 2014 – so by the time we see the movie, it’ll be almost a decade since the star agreed to play the character. Talk about patience!

Of course in that time the character has appeared in other DC films, but it can surely only be good news that he’s finally getting his own movie.

The Flash cast

Warner Bros.

As stated, Ezra Miller will take on the lead role of Barry Allen / The Flash. Billy Crudup has had to pull out of the role of Barry’s father Henry due to scheduling conflicts and has been replaced by The Conjuring’s Ron Livingston, who will be joined by Pan’s Labyrinth actress Maribel Verdú as Barry’s mum Nora.

Kiersey Clemons has been confirmed to return as Barry’s love interest Iris West. Clemons shot scenes for Justice League that were ultimately deleted from the theatrical cut, but were reinstated in the infamous Snyder Cut which has now been released.

There is now a little bit more clarity surrounding those behind the camera. Andy Muschietti, who helmed both parts of the recent big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, will direct from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) – after a string of other names had previously been attached to the project.

And in August 2020 some very surprising news broke about some other stars who would be appearing in the film – with former Batmen Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both set to reprise their roles as the Caped Crusader.

Muschietti described Affleck’s role as “a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie” while speaking to Vanity Fair, adding. “The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.

Affleck spoke to Variety about the film and said: “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult.”

Meanwhile, Keaton will recreate his Batman from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie and its 1992 sequel, with Muschietti describing it as a “substantial” part – and one of a number of the alternate-dimension heroes who would feature as we’ve seen before. Speaking of reprising the role, Keaton said to Collider:

“[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories. Without giving anything away, which I can’t, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let’s say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went ‘whoa, this is big. This is great.’ I don’t even mean for me. Just the imagery, it’s great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton.”

It seems like The Flash will be stuffed full of superheroes – as well as the two Batmans, The Young and Reckless star Sasha Calle will make her debut as the DCEU’s Supergirl.

The multiverse angle has prompted rumours that several more alternate versions of DC superheroes could appear, however – from a different dimension Wonder Woman to Brandon Routh’s Superman. Even Smallville’s Tom Welling has admitted that he is open to appearing after he reprised his role as Clark Kent in the recent Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

One person that will not be appearing, however, is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. He was originally set to feature in the film but has since been removed and he stated that “despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement was much larger than a cameo”.

The Flash trailer

We are still waiting for an official trailer but we did get a teaser at the recent DC Fandome event. It’s really toying with our emotions when it comes to seeing Michael Keaton in the batsuit again.

What is The Flash movie about?

According to previous announcements, the film will follow events of the Flashpoint comic, which sees the creation of an alternate timeline due to the Flash attempting to travel back in time to save his mother.

Miller has gone on record to say that “our precious DC universe will inevitably be torn asunder to an endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality” which certainly sounds, erm, intriguing.

And we now know a little bit more about the multiverse that will reportedly be explored in the film, with director Andy Muschietti claiming that the movie is, “a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid.

“It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Muschietti further added that the film will explore the relationship between The Flash and Batman, telling Vanity Fair, “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think.

“They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands.”

As for filming, the movie shot in multiple places but most interesting to us is that Gotham City scenes were filmed in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Unfortunately, further details about the plot have not yet been made official, so it’s still anybody’s guess really – but it’s probably safe to expect a whole lot of running!

