The Warner Bros movie, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, was first announced in 2014 and was initially expected to release alongside Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, and Aquaman. However, it was delayed due to director dropouts, multiple script rewrites, and controversies surrounding Miller.

The Flash’s release date is just weeks away, and now we have the first reactions to the DC film — and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

While the plot is largely being kept under wraps, we know that the Scarlet Speedster will use his superpowers to attempt to change his past by going back in time to alter his mother's fate – and is thrown into the multiverse as a result.

The film also stars Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons and Michael Shannon, who reprises his role as Zod.

And first reactions to The Flash suggest it could go down a hit with fans. Slash Film's Jenna Busch wrote on Twitter: "#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one. Michael Keaton is ... chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again.

"Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome – I want to see more of her!"

Meanwhile, filmmaker and actor Matt Ramos said: "This is truly one of the best superhero movies ever. Believe the hype. Oh my god".

Total Film editor-in-chief Jane Crowther added: "Despite my worry it might be pointless in the wake of Gunn’s announcements it’s a fitting end to this DC chapter. If you wanna get nuts, you’ll get nuts."

And Collider's Perri Nemiroff tweeted: "Caught an unfinished cut of #TheFlash and dug it quite a bit. Especially how the narrative challenges Barry to confront who he is, who he could have become, and how one’s influenced by the people in (or not in) their life."

