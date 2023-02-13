DC fans took to Twitter yesterday to speculate whether Christian Bale will be back as his iteration of Batman after his character's Batpod make a brief appearance in the trailer for The Flash.

Warner Bros released the first full-length trailer for The Flash on Super Bowl Sunday, teasing the long-awaited DC film and Michael Keaton's return as Batman – although the Emmy winner wasn't the only Bruce Wayne spotted in the clip.

"Is this Christian Bale as Batman in the Flash movie?" one viewer wrote alongside a screenshot of the iconic motorbike.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "I'm probably wrong, but I can't be the only one who thought it was Christian Bale's Batman in the The Flash trailer when Batman was riding the batcycle," and others suggested that they heard a music reference to Hans Zimmer's Dark Knight score in the trailer's soundtrack.

A cameo from Bale wouldn't be out of place in the upcoming film, which sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) become trapped in an alternate reality whilst travelling back in time to stop his mother's murder.

Ben Affleck will be returning as the most recent version of Batman, while Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from the alternate reality depicted in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will see Michael Shannon reprise his role as General Zod from Man of Steel, while Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Antje Traue (Faora-UI) will also feature in the cast.

The film will arrive in cinemas on 15th June, making it the first DC film to be released since Batgirl was axed last year.

