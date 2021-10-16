Michael Keaton’s Batman returns for The Flash teaser

HBO Max has shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film The Flash, giving fans a sneak-peek at Michael Keaton’s return as Batman.

Advertisement

The movie, which will see Ezra Miller reprise the titular role, follows Barry Allen/The Flash as he harnesses his power to visit “any timeline” and “any universe” to prevent his mother’s murder, running into Michael Keaton’s Batman in the process.

While we didn’t get a look at the Spider-Man star’s face in the teaser, which first aired at DC FanDom, it featured a shot of Batman from the back before Barry asks him: “Are you in?”

We then see Barry pull the sheet from a car, however the screen cuts to black before we get to see what’s underneath, but judging by his reaction, it’s more than likely going to be the Batmobile, with Barry shouting, “Holy sh–” before he’s interrupted by a title card announcing that the film is currently in production.

Directed by It’s Andy Muschietti, The Flash is currently filming in London, with a release date set for November 2022.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Kiersey Clemons is set to reprise her role as Iris West from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston will be introduced as Barry’s parents.

Also joining the cast are Derry Girls‘ Saoirse-Monica Jackson, comedian Rudy Mancuso and Sasha Calle, who’ll be playing Supergirl.

Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman for the film, however Michael Keaton will play an older Bruce Wayne from an alternate universe.

Keaton starred as the iconic Wayne in 1989’s Batman and its sequel, 1992’s Batman Returns, both directed by Tim Burton.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.