The world of DC has faced a spot of chaos recently, after it was announced Henry Cavill and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would not reprise their roles of Superman and Black Adam in the immediate future.

DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the studio's upcoming slate, with Batman and Superman films leading the charge to kick off the new DCU.

However, Gunn and Safran have come through with some details about what fans have to look forward to with the new chapter incoming, including a Superman reboot, a sequel to The Batman, and a new Batman film without Robert Pattinson.

We're still yet to find out about specific directors and cast, and some more details about what the new offerings will involve.

But Gunn and Safran have revealed the first 10 titles, including films and TV shows - so here's everything coming up:

Superman: Legacy

Henry Cavill as Superman. Warner Bros

The newest Superman reboot will mark the "start of the DCU". Safran said: "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

The Brave and the Bold

The Batman and Robin movie will introduce another actor as Batman, and see the introduction of Damian Wayne as Robin.

The Batman Part II

Because there's no such thing as too many Batmans (Batmen?).

Robert Pattinson will return as the caped crusader, with Safran declaring it a "big year" for the DCU.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Despite fears about the future of Supergirl after the cancellation of Batgirl, it's happening!

Safran said of the upcoming movie: "She is much more hardcore and not the Supergirl we’re used to."

The Authority

We've got some anti-heroes to root for in The Authority, as they use some extreme methods to save the planet.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing fans - you're in luck!

Gunn and Safran have got a horror movie planned to close out the first part of this slate.

DC TV shows coming up

Creature Commandos

Waller

Lanterns

Paradise Lost

Booster Gold

