The Oscar winner, who stars in David O. Russell's latest film Amsterdam, has revealed that it would be "a delight" to join the Star Wars universe, with hopes to be the Stormtrooper from Star Wars: A New Hope who smacks his head on the top of a door frame .

He may have played Batman , taken on the Terminator and made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, however Christian Bale is still hoping to appear in Star Wars – and he has a particular character in mind.

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The stormtrooper who hits his head on a doorframe in Star Wars: A New Hope. Disney

"The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it."

He added that if he was "fortunate enough to be more than that", then he would jump at the chance of appearing in the sci-fi franchise.,

"What a delight that would be. I’ve still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

Since A New Hope premiered back in 1977, there have been 12 Star Wars films released, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

While currently airing on Disney+ is Andor – the prequel to Rogue One starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor before he became the Rebel we know and love.

