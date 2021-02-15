How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League online

For a long time it seemed likely that fans would ever see a ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, but ever since the project was confirmed last year, a steady stream of announcements have provided DC die-hards with lots to be excited about

Advertisement

The film arrives on HBO Max after years of speculation surrounding its existence, and we now have an exact date for when the film will be released.

Lots more information has been provided about the movie too, with confirmation that the film will be R-rated due to added “violence and profanity” and news that the run-time will be as long as four hours.

However, despite some reports that the Cut would be presented as a miniseries, Snyder has confirmed that it will be one movie.

It all points towards a darker take on DC Comics’ superhero team than what we saw in Joss Whedon’s version, which was widely disliked upon release and has since been the subject of controversy.

While the film will debut on HBO Max in the US, an exact release strategy for other countries has yet to be confirmed.

However, the Dawn of the Dead helmer hasn’t ruled out his four-hour magnum opus arriving in cinemas, describing himself as a “big supporter” of the cinema experience.

Here’s everything we know so far about Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut).

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut released?

Warner Bros.

It’s now been confirmed that the film will be released on 18th March 2021 in the US, on HBO Max.

Earlier, Zack Snyder announced during an online panel as part of DC FanDome that the film will be released in four parts – each consisting of one hour.

However, he added that he will be releasing one long version for fans who want to watch his cut of the Justice League all in one go.

How to watch The Snyder Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League (as opposed to the version reshot and released by Joss Whedon) is set to be an exclusive for HBO Max, the new streaming service set up by Warner Brothers and HBO that launched in the US on 27th May.

In other words, US fans will need to subscribe to HBO Max to watch the Snyder cut of Justice League – though not for a while – while fans elsewhere in the world might have more trouble…

Can I watch the Snyder cut in the UK?

Unfortunately, UK fans may have more trouble getting their hands on the new cut, as it’s not believed HBO Max will be available in that territory.

However, Zack Snyder reassured international fans during the DC FanDome Panel, saying that he’s working on a distribution plans – “so I promise you, you’re going to get a chance to see it,” he said.

TV shows made by Warner Bros and HBO have often made their way to the UK before – including the Arrowverse superhero TV shows and Game of Thrones – so it seems likely that a deal will be struck to give UK fans a chance to watch the Snyder Cut in 2021.

Most HBO productions are broadcast in the UK via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, but there has been no confirmation just yet about whether the Snyder Cut will follow suit.

What is the Snyder Cut of Justice League?

We’ve written about the Snyder Cut before, but essentially the story is this – director Zack Snyder was forced to leave Justice League during filming due to personal tragedy, with Warner Bros hiring Joss Whedon to finish the film and make significant changes.

Whedon completed the film ahead of its release in November 2017, at which point the finished movie underperformed critically and commercially. Soon, a movement sprang up from fans who wanted to see the ‘real’ Justice League which they believed was ready to go, hidden somewhere in Zack Snyder’s possession.

As time went on, the calls for Warner Bros to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut only grew louder. Fans hired a plane to fly a banner with the hashtag over San Diego Comic-Con, while the film’s cast noted their hopes it could be released as well, tweeting their support for the movement on the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s release.

Snyder has long teased the Snyder Cut on social media and now the reason behind that is clear – for a while now, Warner Bros has been planning to make fans’ dreams a reality. Now all fans have to do to see the Snyder cut is wait…

“I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that,” Cavill said.

“With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received,” he continued “And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”

What are the Snyder Cut differences?

According to Snyder, the new cut will be vastly different to the version of Justice League that fans saw in cinemas.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

Later, Snyder released an image on social media confirming that fan-favourite villain (and planned Big Bad for the Justice League) Darkseid would appear in his version of the film, suggesting that we could expect some new flashbacks or battles in the finished version.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

In other words, this could end up being a very different film. Fingers crossed it can actually live up to the hype.

At the DC FanDome Panel, Zack Snyder teased his cut of the Justice League, telling fans that he was excited to develop Cyborg’s character, played by Ray Fisher, more in this version.

“Cyborg is the heart of the movie, Cyborg is the thing that I think in the end holds the team together in a lot of ways, and I’m excited for fans to see just how that is realised on camera,” he said.

It will likely be the last DC film Fisher appears in for some time, with the actor having announced that he will not work with DC Entertainment President Walter Hamada again.

Meanwhile, Snyder also said that fans will get to see a bit more of The Flash’s emotional arc in his cut and his powers, adding: “You’re going to see something of Flash in this film that I don’t think you’ve ever seen before, something that has to do with his abilities which you know he’s a quantum character and he interacts with time and space.”

In January 2021, images were revealed which teased redesigned looks for Steppenwolf and Darkseid played by Ciaran Hinds and Ray Porter respectively, while later that month Harry Lennix confirmed that he would be playing Martian Manhunter in the film.

Then in February fans were treated to a look at Knightmare Batman, with a still that came from 2020 reshoots, while later social media was abuzz with a first-look image of Jared Leto’s cameo as the joker in the film.

Zack Snyder says Jared Leto's Joker finally has a speaking scene with Ben Affleck's Batman in the #SnyderCut 🗣



(via @VanityFair | https://t.co/k0JnMVTC1a) pic.twitter.com/aGW4annS32 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 9, 2021

Also in February, Snyder revealed what he had hoped to eventually achieve with his DC films, telling Vanity Fair, “I’d always wanted to explore the death of Robin. And if there ever was going to be a next movie, which, of course, there probably won’t be, I wanted to do a thing wherein flashbacks we learn how Robin died, how Joker killed him and burned down Wayne Manor, and that whole thing that happened between he and Bruce.”

Is there a trailer for The Snyder Cut?

Yes, there have been a few Snyder Cut trailer’s with the latest arriving in February 2021 – and it’s fair to say that it isn’t holding back on the indulgence. Check it out below:

Earlier, Zack Snyder’s panel at DC FanDome had given fans the trailer they’d been waiting for, and seemed to re-focus on Cyborg and The Flash.

You can see the trailer below:

Previously, HBO Max released this (very) brief sneak peek at the new movie in June 2020, which gives a taste of what the tone will be and how the project picks up where Batman v Superman left off.

The teaser begins with the voice of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor as he maniacally claims that “the bell’s already been rung,” referring to how Superman’s death has left Earth vulnerable to extraterrestrial threats.

We see some new footage of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman), examining an ancient tomb that has an inscription which seems to foretell the coming of Darkseid.

Then, we get a short glimpse at the big bad himself, surrounded by spaceships and fire, but its unclear whether this is his home planet Apokolips (yes, that is how it’s spelt) or an attack somewhere on Earth (some have speculated the Amazonian territory of Themyscira).

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.