The fifth season's cast will be returning for season 6 , with Imelda Staunton reprising the role of Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West returning as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki portraying Diana's final scenes.

The final instalment of Netflix 's acclaimed royal drama The Crown is currently in production, with the series set to take viewers through the period encompassing Princess Diana's death and Tony Blair's time in office.

The season will also focous on the impact of Diana's death on Prince William and Prince Harry, then teenagers, and the former's relationship with Kate Middleton. Meg Bellamy will be taking on the role of the Duchess of Cambridge, while it appears that Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will be playing different versions of William. Casting details for Harry are yet to be confirmed.

And according to the drama's creator Peter Morgan, the trio are "riveting". Speaking on The Crown's official podcast, Morgan revealed what we can expect from the young royals and Kate.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy. Kim Hardy/Diana Field Photography

"In season 6, just the arrival of William and Kate and Harry is, so... It just blows the doors off, as it were, and you just wanna see them," he said. "And it happened in the read through when we were reading, you could just see everyone was just looking up and looking at each other across the room. And every time William spoke it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is just riveting.’"

Another big presence in season 6 will be 'spin doctor' Mark Bolland (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), who was introduced last season and is set to play an important part in the upcoming episodes.

In another episode of The Crown's official podcast, specialist researcher Annie Sulzberger revealed the season will portray how he worked to 'reverse' the public's image of Camilla.

"[Bolland is] huge presence for us in season 6; he's there till about 2002," she told host Edith Bowman. "And his sole purpose really is to reverse the image the public has of Camilla, which is like a privileged fox hunting mistress, to make her acceptable to the public. Because if she's acceptable to the public, and the public starts to get a little bit more comfortable with the idea of a remarriage, then Elizabeth can no longer be hostile to it.

"And so they focus on if you change public perception, you have to change, it, you know, inevitably her mind will be changed because she'd be going against the public view on Camilla if they come round to her."

