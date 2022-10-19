The prestige Netflix drama has never failed to create a great deal of discussion and this new run promises to be the most dramatic yet.

The much-anticipated fifth season of The Crown is almost here.

The fifth season focuses on the tumultuous 1990s which saw a number of issues arise for the royal family, not least the collapse of the marriage of Charles, Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki).

However, as with every two seasons, the cast will be entirely swapped out for the new episodes, with many new stars joining the line-up.

Here is your guide to the cast of The Crown season 5.

The Crown season 5 cast: Full list of actors and characters

Imelda Staunton CBE plays Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix

Who previously played the character? The role of the Queen was played by Claire Foy in the first two seasons of The Crown, while Olivia Colman took over for the third and fourth runs. Foy had a cameo in the fourth season for a flashback sequence.

What major events await the character? The 1990s were a tumultuous time for the House of Windsor, with Queen Elizabeth II dealing with multiple of her children's marriages falling apart, a fire at Windsor Castle, big political changes and a rise in republicanism.

Where have you seen Imelda Staunton before? A renowned actress of stage and screen, Staunton has appeared in numerous costume dramas and was Oscar-nominated for her turn in Vera Drake. She has also appeared in the Harry Potter franchise as Dolores Umbridge, the Downton Abbey films, Return to Cranford, Pride and more.

Sir Jonathan Pryce CBE plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Netflix

Who previously played the character? Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh in the first and second seasons before Tobias Menzies took over in the following two seasons.

What major events await the character? In the 1990s, Philip did his best to support the Queen and also rescue the marriage of Charles and Diana. The series will tackle his friendship with Penny Knatchbull, Lady Romsey.

Where have you seen Jonathan Pryce before? A renowned actor of stage and screen, Sir Jonathan Pryce has starred in numerous shows and films, including Brazil, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Two Popes, Tomorrow Never Dies, The Age of Innocence, Wolf Hall, and Game of Thrones.

Lesley Manville CBE plays Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Netflix

Who previously played the character? Princess Margaret was portrayed by Vanessa Kirby in the first two seasons before Helena Bonham Carter took over for the third and fourth runs.

What major events await the character? The Queen's younger sister faced continuous health woes in her final years, before dying in 2002. The fifth season will also see her reunion with her former lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend.

Where have you seen Lesley Manville before? A renowned actress of stage and screen, Manville is known for her collaborations with director Mike Leigh, her work on the BBC comedy Mum, her Oscar-nominated turn in Phantom Thread, and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Jonny Lee Miller plays Prime Minister John Major

Netflix

Who is John Major? A Conservative politician who serves as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1990 to 1997, succeeding Margaret Thatcher as the country's leader.

Where have you seen Jonny Lee Miller before? Miller is best known for his roles in the films Trainspotting and its sequel, the films Hackers, Mansfield Park, The Flying Scotsman, Dark Shadows, Melinda & Melinda, Byzantium and the series Elementary.

Dominic West plays Charles, Prince of Wales

Netflix

Who previously played the character? In addition to child actors Billy Jenkins and Julian Baring in the first two seasons, the role of Prince Charles was portrayed as an adult by Josh O’Connor in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

What major events await the character? Charles sees his marriage to Diana implode entirely and his romance with Camilla Parker Bowles exposed to the British public.

Where have you seen Dominic West before? West is best known for his television roles in The Wire, The Affair and his BAFTA-winning turn as Fred West in Appropriate Adult. He has also appeared in films including Chicago, 300, Punisher: War Zone, John Carter, The Square, Tomb Raider, and Colette.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana, Princess of Wales

Netflix

Who previously played the character? Lady Diana Spencer/Princess Diana was portrayed by Emma Corrin in the fourth season of The Crown.

What major events await the character? Diana sees her marriage to Charles come to a close as she explores her identity within and outside of the Royal Family. Additionally, the prospect of romance emerges with new men in her life.

Where have you seen Elizabeth Debicki before? The Australian actress is best known for her film roles in The Great Gatsby, Widows, Tenet, The Burnt Orange Heresy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Debicki also stars in the television series The Night Manager opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Andrew Havill plays Robert Fellowes

Who is Robert Fellowes? The Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999 who is the brother-in-law of Princess Diana, being married to Lady Jane Spencer.

Where have you seen Andrew Havill before? A veteran British character actor, Havill is known for his performances in costume dramas including Nicholas Nickleby, The Iron Lady, Hyde Park on Hudson, The Imitation Game, The King, Downton Abbey, and The Duke.

Marcia Warren plays Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Who previously played the character? Victoria Hamilton portrayed The Queen Mother in the first two seasons before being replaced by Marion Bailey for the third and fourth runs.

What major events await the character? The Queen Mother deals with old age and huge changes in the royal family.

Where have you seen Marcia Warren before? Warren is a double Olivier Award-winning stage actress and has also appeared in the BBC sitcom No Place Like Home and the ITV sitcom Vicious.

Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles

Netflix

Who previously played the character? Emerald Fennell portrayed Camilla in the third and fourth runs of The Crown.

What major events await the character? Camilla will find her life changed forever when her love affair with Charles is exposed to the nation.

Where have you seen Olivia Williams before? The British actress is best known for her roles in Emma, The Postman, Rushmore, The Sixth Sense, Lucky Break, An Education, and The Father.

Claudia Harrison plays Anne, Princess Royal

Netflix

Who previously played the character? The role of Princess Anne was portrayed as an adult by Erin Doherty in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

What major events await the character? Anne's marriage to Captain Mark Phillips ends and she marries her partner, Commander Timothy Laurence.

Where have you seen Claudia Harrison before? Harrison has previously been seen in The Cat's Meow, The IT Crowd and Murphy's Law.

James Murray plays Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Who previously played the character? Tom Byrne portrayed the Queen's second son Prince Andrew in The Crown season 4.

What major events await the character? The Duke of York will see his marriage to Sarah, Duchess of York collapse.

Where have you seen James Murray before? Murray is best known for his television roles in Primeval, Defiance, Cucumber, and McDonald & Dodds.

Emma Laird Craig plays Sarah, Duchess of York

Who previously played the character? Jessica Aquilina portrayed Sarah Ferguson in The Crown season 4.

What major events await the character? Sarah, Duchess of York will see her marriage to the Duke of York collapse.

Where have you seen Emma Laird Craig before? Craig is a relative newcomer, having previously had a minor role in EastEnders.

Sam Woolf plays Prince Edward

Who previously played the character? Angus Imrie portrayed Prince Edward in The Crown season 4.

What major events await the character? Edward formed a production company Ardent Productions and enters into a relationship with his future wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones.

Where have you seen Sam Woolf before? Woolf previously appeared in small roles in Strike, Call the Midwife and Humans.

Flora Montgomery plays Norma Major

Who is Norma Major? The wife of Prime Minister John Major and an English philanthropist.

Where have you seen Flora Montgomery before? The Northern Irish actress has previously starred in The Bill, Urban Gothic, Pulling Moves, Midsomer Murder, the film The Discovery of Heaven and the film Basic Instinct 2.

Natascha McElhone plays Penelope Knatchbull, Lady Romsey

Netflix

Who is Lady Romsey? The second cousin of Charles, Prince of Wales and a close friend of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Where have you seen Natascha McElhone before? The British actress is a Hollywood star best known for her roles in the films Ronin, The Truman Show and Solaris. McElhone also appears in the television series Californication, Designated Survivor and The First.

Senan West plays Prince William of Wales

Who previously played the character? Lucas Barber-Grant portrayed Prince William in The Crown season 4.

What major events await the character? William will endure the collapse of his parents' marriage.

Where have you seen Senan West before? Senan is the son of Prince Charles actor Dominic West. This is his first major acting role.

Bertie Carvel plays Tony Blair MP

Who is Tony Blair? The Leader of the Opposition and Labour Party who goes on to become one of the most prominent British Prime Ministers in recent history.

Where have you seen Bertie Carvel before? Carvel is an Olivier Award-winning stage star who is also known for his television roles in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Doctor Foster, and Dalgliesh.

Lydia Leonard plays Cherie Blair

Who is Cherie Blair? An English barrister, writer and the wife of Tony Blair.

Where have you seen Lydia Leonard before? The British actress is best known for her roles in Jericho, Apple Tree Yard, Quacks, Absentia, Gentleman Jack, Flesh and Blood, Red Election, and Ten Percent.

Salim Dau and Amir El-Masry play Mohamed Al-Fayed

Salim Dau as Mohamed Al Fayed in The Crown season 5. Netflix

Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed? A self-made Egyptian-born businessman who begins to move among the circles of high society in the United Kingdom.

Where have you seen Salim Dau before? Portraying Al-Fayed in the 1990s, Dau is known for his turns in Gaza mon amour, Fauda, and Tyrant.

Where have you seen Amir El-Masry before? Portraying Al-Fayed in flashback scenes, British-Egyptian actor El-Masry is best known for his Scottish BAFTA win for his turn in the film Limbo. He has also starred in the BBC/HBO drama Industry, Amazon's Jack Ryan series, and will appear in SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed

Netflix

Who is Dodi Fayed? An Egyptian film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi goes on to become the final boyfriend of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Where have you seen Khalid Abdalla before? The Egyptian-British actor is best known for his turns in United 93, The Kite Runner, Green Zone, and the documentary The Square.

Timothy Dalton plays Group Captain Peter Townsend

Who previously played the character? Ben Miles portrayed the character in the first and second seasons.

What major events await the character? Townsend will have a sure-to-be emotional reunion with his old love, Princess Margaret.

What else has Timothy Dalton been in? Of course, Dalton is best known for his two turns as James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, in addition to film roles in The Lion in Winter, Flash Gordon, The Rocketeer, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Hot Fuzz and The Tourist. Dalton has also had television roles in the likes of Jane Eyre, Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, and Doom Patrol.

Humayun Saeed plays Dr Hasnat Khan

Who is Dr Hasnat Khan? A British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon who becomes the lover of Diana, Princess of Wales.

What else has Humayun Saeed been in? A Pakistani actor and producer, Saeed has appeared in numerous Pakistani films and television series.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir

Who is Martin Bashir? A BBC journalist who famously interviewed Diana, Princess of Wales on an episode of Panorama.

What else has Prasanna Puwanarajah been in? Puwanarajah has appeared in Mum, Line of Duty, Three Families, and Ten Percent.

The Crown seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

