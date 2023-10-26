Well, now we have our first look at the upcoming episodes, which are set to be an emotional look into Diana's final years as she has to contend with growing media attention and a new relationship.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The trailer opens with Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) playing a grand piano after her voice-over says: "Don't really understand how I ended up here – dashing round and losing sight of myself in the process."

We soon see that Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) is informed that interest in Diana's private life is "unlikely to die down any time soon", with Diana holidaying and being met with a vast press presence, with paparazzi snapping pictures of her while crammed on various small boats.

"All one wants is for that girl to find peace," the Queen remarks as we see scenes of Diana enjoying time with her sons, but also being bombarded by press while in a car with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

As a young William asks his mother whether she's OK, the trailer grows more intense as we see Diana open a gift with a note that reads: "Paris next week?"

As Diana gets into a car that is surrounded by camera-wielding paparazzi, she shuts the door, and with it, stops the noise of the outside.

While it's not yet clear in what scenes Diana's reported "ghost" will appear in, the trailer does hint that these scenes could come soon after Diana's death, as she's seen talking dressed in black with the Queen.

As news of Diana's death can be seen to sweep across the world, the Queen asks her son Charles (Dominic West) what people want from her, to which he answers: "For you to be mother to the nation."

Watch the trailer above.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales sat beside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 6. Netflix

Various scenes that have been teased throughout the run-up to the series are also on show in the trailer, including the recreation of Diana's landmine walk in Huambo in central Angola.

"The walk through the minefield epitomises how she approached her charity work, in a more modern, hands-on way than we had seen before from other members of the Royal Family," the series's executive producer Suzanne Mackie told Radio Times magazine.

"It was an honour to dramatise this historic moment for viewers."

Read more:

The new season will arrive in two parts on Netflix, with The Crown season 6 part 1 launching on 16th November and part 2 on 14th December.

The synopsis for season 6 reads: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

The upcoming season will likely strike a powerful chord for those who lived through the events that are set to be chronicled, and will unfold over the period following season 5’s focus on Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce, which will begin with the 1997 death of Princess Diana and continue on into the 21st century.

The Crown season 6 will stream on Netflix on 16 November and 14 December respectively. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.