Both have earned acclaim for their nuanced performances – including major awards nominations – but nevertheless, there has been some concern over how the show will tackle the tragic circumstances of Lady Diana's death.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday (via Metro), producer Suzanne Mackie attempted to quell those fears.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not," she explained. "We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it."

Mackie continued: "The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.

"Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident."

The Crown has become increasingly divisive during its run, with its recent proximity to the present day seeming to drum up more debate and confusion about what is fact and what is fiction.

Around the launch of season 4, Lady Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, said: "It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact."

Calls for the show to include a "fictional disclaimer" only grew as season 5 approached, and it was eventually added – with veteran actor Dame Judi Dench among those calling for the addition.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown. Netflix

"The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," Dench wrote in a letter to The Times.

Its against this backdrop that concerns about the handling of Lady Diana's death have grown, but star Debicki told Entertainment Weekly last year that she had faith in the creative team.

“I’ll say that Peter [Morgan, creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors," she said.

“The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense."

Season 6 is the final instalment of the royal drama, with The Crown cast also featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

