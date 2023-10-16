The Crown reveals new look at Diana, Harry and William in season 6
The new images see newcomers Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry and Rufus Kampa as Prince William.
As we get ready for the sixth and final season of The Crown, Netflix has released first-look images of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) and Prince William (Rufus Kampa).
Part 1 debuts on Netflix on Thursday 16th November, with the first four episodes exploring the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before a devastating car journey.
Elsewhere in the season, Prince William "tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion".
In the first-look photos, we can see Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as the late Princess Diana, as well as Edwards as young Prince Harry and Kampa as young Prince William.
Speaking about her role in the new season, Debicki said: "I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow.
"It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know."
In other images, we can see newcomers Edwards and Kampa alongside their on-screen father, Dominic West as Prince Charles.
Talking about reprising his role in season 6, West said: "I think he's got real sadness to him and real compassion, and what's great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private.
"I suspect in private he's quite emotional. Well, that's the way I played him, anyway... I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced."
Elsewhere, we see Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, who was first introduced in season 5, with viewers getting an insight into how he made his millions and his integration into high society.
Daw said he enjoyed portraying Al Fayed in season 6. "In this series, he is so human and he's so colourful. He's hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child," he revealed.
In another look at Princess Diana, we can see her on a yacht looking outwards. This could possibly be a slight recreation of the famous image of the late princess on the end of a yacht while on holiday with Dodi Fayed.
Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed, who was also introduced in season 5. Abdalla said it has been "the honour of my life" to be part of The Crown and to play Dodi.
In new images, we can see Abdalla as Fayed in a car alongside Debicki as Diana.
As the final season of The Crown commences, Netflix has released a first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.
Talking about her role, Staunton said: "I've been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time.
"I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly - throughout her whole life - gone on around her."
The Crown season 6 parts 1 and 2 will stream on Netflix on 16th November and 14th December respectively. Seasons 1-5 are available now.
