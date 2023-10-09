The news was announced today (Monday 9th October) with a brand new teaser trailer.

Alongside the announcement comes two new posters, one focusing on Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and the other, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

Much has been speculated about the new season of The Crown and what it will and won't delve into, further adding to the excitement for the series which is based on the British royal family.

Season 6 is set to cover events from 1997 through to 2005, broadly spanning the period of time where Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) was Prime Minister.

While the release date for the upcoming season has been confirmed, it's the first that the streamer has said of the season being released in two parts. The first part, according to the synopsis, will "depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences".

It continues: "The final chapter is told across six episodes (Part 2). Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

As teased in some spoiler images, part 2 will also see Ed McVey and Luther Ford take on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry, while Meg Bellamy will join the cast as Kate Middleton.

The upcoming run will focus on the lives of the royal family throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, and will not feature or address Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

And, despite recent reports about rumblings that the Netflix drama may continue in the form of spin-offs, we know that there aren't any concrete plans of the sort.

In a report this past June, The Sun said that the streamer hopes to keep the show going as a "movie, or perhaps a series of specials" in the future, with the possibility of both prequels and sequels.

But RadioTimes.com understands that The Sun's report is purely speculation at this point, and there are currently no solid proposals in place regarding any future spin-offs.

We know that the final season is set to be the closest in timeline to where we are now, and will likely strike a powerful chord for those who lived through the events that are set to be chronicled.

Season 6 will unfold over the period following season 5’s focus on Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce, which will begin with the 1997 death of Princess Diana and continue on into the 21st century.

The Crown season 6 will stream on Netflix on 16 November and 14 December respectively. Seasons 1-5 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

