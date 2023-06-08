According to a recent report in The Sun , the streamer hopes to keep the show going as a "movie, or perhaps a series of specials" in the future, with the possibility of both prequels and sequels.

It's been well-documented that The Crown is set to draw to a close with its sixth season – but there have been some rumblings that Netflix could be looking to continue the royal drama in another form following its conclusion.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that The Sun's report is purely speculation at this point and there are currently no concrete plans in place regarding any future spin-offs.

And while that doesn't necessarily mean there's no possibility of the show continuing in a different form at some point in the future, fans should probably hold off celebrating for now.

There is not yet an exact release date for the sixth and final season of the acclaimed drama, but it will cover the period following season 5’s focus on Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce, beginning with the 1997 death of Princess Diana and continuing on into the 21st century.

The principal cast of season 5 will be returning for the final season, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, fans were recently treated to their first look at two characters set to take on a prominent role in the new instalment - Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are played by newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy respectively.

