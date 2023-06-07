The iconic actress was recently spotted on set, with the BBC subsequently confirming her epic return.

It's official! Doctor Who legend Bonnie Langford, aka Mel Bush, is returning to the show for season 14.

Langford said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days.”

Langford first played Mel, a companion of the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, between 1986 and 1987.

However, she's no stranger to a Doctor Who return, coming back for a cameo in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor. She, alongside the likes of William Russell (Ian Chesterton), Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Janet Fielding (Tegan), appeared alongside newer companions in a touching scene to see out the Thirteenth Doctor.

Now, she'll reappear in the next season of the show starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Bonnie Langford as Mel in Doctor Who in 1987 BBC

Read more:

We're in for an absolute treat if the recent news about season 14 is anything to go by, with castings including Jonathan Groff and Torchwood legend Indira Varma.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes along returning showrunner Davies.

As for who else we could see on our screens? Well, only time will tell...

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.