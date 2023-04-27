While William has appeared as a child before in the series, this is the first time we will be seeing the prince as an adult, played by newcomer Ed McVey.

As we head towards the sixth and final season of Netflix 's royal drama The Crown , the streamer has released our first official look at two characters set to take on a prominent role in the new instalment - Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It is the first time we will see Kate in the series, with the now-Princess of Wales being played by another newcomer, Meg Bellamy.

In the first-look images released by Netflix, we see the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge separately, presumably during their time at the University of St Andrews, while another image shows them walking hand in hand.

The Crown's fifth season proved to be the most controversial yet, with some viewers and commentators decrying the series' deviations from reality and from history.

Amongst those who were critical was Dame Judi Dench, who wrote a letter published in The Times which said that "the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism".

Dench also wrote that "significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true".

Ahead of the fifth season, Netflix added a label underneath both the trailer for the new episodes and on the show's Twitter page, as well as on the Netflix site itself, calling the series a "fictional dramatisation".

Season 5 was the first to debut after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Charles star Dominic West said that he didn't think the new season arrived "too soon", but instead that it was "rather poignant" and a way to remember the Queen's life.

