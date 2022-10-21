A label added underneath the trailer for season five calls the series a "fictional dramatisation", while this description is now also included on the show's Twitter page and on the Netflix website.

There has long been a debate about the factual accuracy – or lack thereof – of Netflix Royal drama The Crown , and now the streamer has added a disclaimer to promotional material for the show's upcoming run.

The full label reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although Netflix has often insisted in press releases that the series is a drama based on real events rather than an entirely faithful retelling, this is the first time such a description has been included with a trailer for the show.

It comes after several prominent figures had criticised the series for deviating from reality, with Dame Judi Dench and former Prime Minister Sir John Major among those to have recently questioned the show's accuracy.

Dench made her complaints in a letter to The Times, writing that "the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism" adding that some viewers "may take its version of history as being wholly true."

She added that it was time for the streamer to "reconsider" whether to open each episode with a disclaimer, saying "this cannot go unchallenged."

Judi Dench Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Dench's criticism came after John Major, who is played in the series by Jonny Lee Miller, called it "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact".

Major was reacting to reports that an upcoming scene sees him called to a meeting with the then-Prince of Wales, who then secretly schemes to oust the Queen.

Reached for comment by RadioTimes.com earlier in the week, a Netflix spokesperson said: "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

"Series 5 is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

The Crown season 5 will be released on 9th November 2022 and you can watch seasons 1-4 right now on Netflix.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, read more of our Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.