The fifth season of the drama will be released on Wednesday 9th November and will tackle historical events surrounding the British Royal Family throughout the 1990s.

Sir John Major has lambasted Netflix's The Crown, describing it as a "barrel-load" of nonsense amid concerns that the upcoming season may harm the reputation of King Charles.

A rumoured storyline in which the Prince of Wales, as he was then, summons Major to a meeting and secretly schemes to oust the Queen has caused particular concern.

In another rumoured scene, Major and his wife Dame Norma talk about the Royal Family in disparaging terms.

In a statement released on Saturday night (15th October), a spokesperson for Major said: "Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series.

"Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so."

Johnny Lee Miller as John Major in The Crown season 5

The reported plotlines, which are said to feature imagined dialogue between Major and the late Queen, were described as "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" and "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact".

The spokesperson added: "There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John)."

Speaking about whether Major and Dame Norma had ever decried the Royal Family, the spokesperson said "that has never been their view, never would be their view, and never will be their view".

The fifth and penultimate season of The Crown will be the first run of the show to air without Queen Elizabeth II on the throne following her death at the age of 96.

The new instalment sees a new cast take over from the previous two seasons, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as The Queen.

Meanwhile, Dominic West has taken over the role of Charles, Prince of Wales from Josh O'Connor, and Elizabeth Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Jonny Lee Miller has been cast in the role of Prime Minister John Major.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Pryce stars as the Queen's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, while Lesley Manville plays her late sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

