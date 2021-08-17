The Crown casts Dominic West as Prince Charles for season 5

Netflix’s The Crown season five has officially found its new Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Advertisement

Dominic West will take on the role of Charles, played by Josh O’Connor in season five, while and Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Diana from Emma Corrin.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

More to follow…

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.