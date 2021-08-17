The Crown casts Dominic West as Prince Charles for season 5
Tenet's Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.
Netflix’s The Crown season five has officially found its new Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Dominic West will take on the role of Charles, played by Josh O’Connor in season five, while and Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Diana from Emma Corrin.
Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021
